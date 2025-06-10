Home / Sports / Football News / Manchester City signs two more coaches as Guardiola's backroom staff

Manchester City signs two more coaches as Guardiola's backroom staff

Pepijn Lijnders, who was the long-time No. 2 to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, will take over as City's assistant manager

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager. Photo: Twitter
AP Manchester
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Two coaches who have been key to Liverpool's success in recent years joined Pep Guardiola's backroom staff at Manchester City on Tuesday.

Pepijn Lijnders, who was the long-time No. 2 to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, will take over as City's assistant manager. The Dutchman left Liverpool and spent the first half of last season as head coach at Salzburg before getting fired.

James French comes directly from Liverpool to City as its new set-piece coach, ending his 13-year stay at Anfield during which time he worked as the opposition analyst.

Pepijn and James have each amassed huge experience working in their individual roles over the past few years," said Hugo Viana, City's new director of football.

Their talent, application, work ethic and all-round commitment are totally aligned with the values that underpin how Pep wants football to be played."  Lijnders and French will join City ahead of the Club World Cup starting on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manchester CityLiverpool Football Club

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

