German soccer club Borussia Dortmund's new chief executive has defended its contentious sponsorship agreement with Rheinmetall, the country's largest arms manufacturer.

Carsten Cramer, who took over from outgoing Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke last month, said Thursday he was 100% committed to the three-year deal announced by the club in May 2024, and that he was convinced it was the right decision despite many Dortmund fans making their opposition to it clear.

I do accept the criticism, Cramer said. It's maybe a part of life that we do not need to agree 100% to everything the club is doing. But in certain times it is necessary to take responsibility, and in these dangerous times where the safety and security of our country is not protected by diplomatic relationships and political relationships, I think it is a clear commitment of a club like Dortmund that we have to invest in defense.

Rheinmetall last month announced record figures for the first nine months of 2025, with sales up 20% to 7.5 billion euros ($8.8 billion), while its backlog in orders reached 64 billion euros ($75 billion). It announced record sales of weapon systems, ammunition and protection systems driven by wars in Ukraine and elsewhere. We have to start and run a discussion in our country how to defend our country and Dortmund is always taking responsibility," Cramer said. "We are always saying we are more than just a football club. Dortmund presents Rheinmetall on its website as a champion partner and it displays the company's banner on advertising hoardings during games.

The agreement has caused friction among supporters to varying degrees with some Dortmund fans even going so far as to renounce their support. There were boos for Watzke at the club's AGM last month, when he was appointed club president with 59% of the vote though he might have expected more. Watzke played a significant role in steering the club through a financial crisis in 2005. At the 2024 AGM, a majority of members present voted against further cooperation with Rheinmetall. That came after the team's first game of the 2024-25 season was marked by fan protests against the sponsorship deal.