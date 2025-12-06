FIFA World Cup 2026 full schedule, groups, format, key football matches

The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw took place on Friday, setting the stage for a blockbuster tournament, promising early heavyweight clashes and favourable routes for some title contenders. The glitzy ceremony in Washington, DC, carved out 12 exciting groups, featuring a mix of traditional giants and rising football nations.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd ODI As per the draw, the co-hosts of the tournament, Mexico, will open the tournament with their match against South Africa, while the US shares hosting rights with its North American neighbours. The draw also delivered early fireworks, with France and Senegal squaring off, and the Netherlands finding Japan in their path. On the flip side, Argentina and Portugal were seen as having comparatively comfortable routes. Star-studded hosts and global sporting legends added sheen to the night, signalling that the countdown to football’s biggest carnival is now officially underway.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Groups Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, UEFA Play-off D (Winner)

Group B: Canada, UEFA Play-off A (Winner), Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: US, Paraguay, Australia, UEFA Play-off C (Winner)

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d’Ivoire, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Play-off B (Winner), Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Play-off 2 (Winner), Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, FIFA Play-off 1 (Winner), Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama FIFA World Cup 2026: Full schedule The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will run from June 11 to 27, followed by the round of 32 from June 28 to July 3. The final is scheduled for July 19 at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. However, the full detailed schedule of the tournament will be revealed on Saturday.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Format The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature an expanded field of 48 participants, divided into 12 groups of four. Every team will play three matches in the group phase, facing each of the other sides in its pool. Once the group fixtures conclude, the top two teams from each section automatically progress to the knockout rounds, maintaining the traditional advancement criteria from earlier editions. However, the enlarged format introduces an additional elimination round. Rather than 16 teams entering the knockouts, a total of 32 will move forward. Along with the 12 group winners and 12 runners-up, the tournament will also welcome the eight highest-ranked third-placed teams, meaning more nations will have a chance to stay alive deep into the competition.

The knockout phase features a sequence of single-match eliminations leading toward the final. If a match ends in a draw after regulation, two 15-minute extra-time periods follow, and if required, a penalty shootout decides the winner. FIFA World Cup 2026: Key matches in group stages Mexico vs South Africa (Group A) The opening clash of the 2026 World Cup will draw massive attention as host nation Mexico meets South Africa at the Azteca. With passionate home support behind them, Mexico will look to start quickly, while South Africa seeks a shock result to tilt Group A early. Both sides know that victory in the opener can set the tone for the entire campaign, adding immense pressure and excitement to this match.

Brazil vs Morocco (Group C) This Group C encounter could easily be the match that determines the pool leader. Brazil boast incredible depth and attacking flair, but Morocco are one of the most disciplined and tactically gifted units in global football. After their historic 2022 semifinal run, Morocco will want to prove it was no fluke. Expect a tight midfield battle, rapid counterattacks, and quality finishing as both teams fight for control in one of the tournament’s standout ties. France vs Norway (Group I) A blockbuster duel featuring Kylian Mbappé against Erling Haaland could define Group I. France enter as one of the top contenders, but Norway’s fast, physical style gives them a real shot at upsetting elite opposition. For both teams, this match is a marker of ambition, strategy and mental strength. It may come down to defensive discipline and big-game temperament, making this a potential classic in the 2026 group stage.