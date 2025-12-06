Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Arsenal stunned by late Emiliano Buendia winner for Villa

Premier League: Arsenal stunned by late Emiliano Buendia winner for Villa

Arsenal's Premier League title challenge was hit on Saturday after Emiliano Buendia struck in stoppage-time to seal a 2-1 win for Aston Villa.

Aston Villa beat Arsenal 2-1 at home
Aston Villa beat Arsenal 2-1 at home
AP London
Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 10:35 PM IST
Villa cut the gap to first-place Arsenal to three points and gave Manchester City the chance to close in on Mikel Arteta's team.

Buendia fired into the roof of the net in the fifth minute of added time at Villa Park to leave the visitors stunned.

In the manner that happened at the end, obviously, (it is) really difficult to take, Arteta told TNT Sports.

It was the third time in succession that Arsenal has dropped points away from home after recent draws with Sunderland and Chelsea. Those results have opened the door to rivals like City and Villa to put pressure on at the top.

Villa provisionally moved up to second in the standings after a ninth win from its last 10 games. That was after a dire start to the campaign when Unai Emery's team was winless after five games.

At the minute we're on a great run, said Matty Cash, who put Villa ahead in the 36th. We know it's not even Christmas yet, so we have to keep being demanding, keep being consistent, and then we'll see where it takes us.

Leandro Trossard was a halftime substitute for Arsenal and he made a quick impact by leveling the game seven minutes after the break. 

Buendia came on in the 87th and proved an inspired substitution lifting a shot past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

We fight until the last minute, the last second, it was a really incredible win, he said.

It was only Arsenal's second loss of the season and its first since a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool in August.

We are 18 games unbeaten, and yet still the margin is so small, Arteta said. We have to focus on ourselves and set the standards that today, particularly, individually we didn't raise that level. The effort was absolutely there and use that pain to go again.

Topics :English Premier LeagueFootball News

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

