Home / Sports / Football News / Could Ronaldo meet Messi at the FIFA World Cup 2026? The path explained

Could Ronaldo meet Messi at the FIFA World Cup 2026? The path explained

The last time Cristiano Ronaldo faced Lionel Messi in an international football match was back in November. 2014 when both Argentina and Portugal played an international friendly at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw, held on 5 December 2025, placed Argentina in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, meanwhile, landed in Group K, with Colombia, Uzbekistan and a yet-to-be-determined team from the FIFA Playoff 1 lineup. 
 
With much hype around the question that whether one of these 'GOATs' of the game would be able to get their hands on the elusive trophies this time or not, it is quite possible that both of the legends lock horns pretty early into the tournament, with a potential quarter-final clash on the cards. 
 
On paper, neither group looks especially daunting compared with possible “Group of Death” scenarios, which many believe makes the road more navigable for both heavyweights.
 
With top seeds separated, a clash later is plausible
 
Under the 2026 draw rules, the top seeds, including Argentina, Spain, France and England, were distributed so they would not meet until at least the semifinals, provided they top their groups and win through their respective knockout brackets. 
 
Given that separation, it means Argentina and Portugal (also place in a different group) but still highly rated, have a realistic shot of meeting only in a quarter-final (or even later), if both negotiate top their groups and finish with maximum points in their respective groups.
 
That sets up a tantalizing possibility: two of the greatest ever, one leading Argentina, the other Portugal, crossing paths when stakes are highest. 
 
Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance at the global stage
 
With Cristiano Ronaldo mentioning earlier that this edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be his last one after already being a part of 5 previous editions, this will be the Portuguese's last throw of the dice when it comes to the only trophy that is missing from trophy cabinet now.
 
Why this potential quarter-final feels especially compelling
 
Relative group ease: Both Argentina and Portugal avoided a “group of death”, boosting their likelihood of topping their group and advancing.
 
Draw structure: With top-seed separation rules, early slug-fests between heavyweights are minimized, increasing the chances of marquee match-ups deeper in the tournament.
 
Narrative tension: A quarter-final showdown would re-ignite the age-old debate: which superstar comes out on top when the stakes are at the highest level possible.
 
A dream scenario, but only on paper
 
“Easy” groups on paper don’t guarantee smooth sailing. Knockout stages of World Cups are unpredictable: unexpected upsets, underdog grit, and form swings can derail even the fancied teams. Algeria, Austria, Jordan (for Argentina) or Colombia, Uzbekistan (for Portugal) may not carry the same weight as past footballing giants. but football has a way of surprising.
 
Moreover, the team drawn from the playoff slot in Portugal’s group remains unknown. That unpredictability could throw up challenges.
 
When was the last time Ronaldo faced Messi in an international match?
 
The last time Cristiano Ronaldo faced Lionel Messi in an international football match was back in November. 2014 when both Argentina and Portugal played an international friendly at Old Trafford, once Ronaldo's home for Manchester United. The match gained huge attraction and ended in Portugal's favour with Raphael Guerrero's goal giving them a 1-0 win on the night.
 
If both Argentina and Portugal and by extension their star players manage their group stage, then yes: a quarter-final clash is a real and tantalizing possibility. For fans of elite-level football, such a match would be one of 2026’s biggest must-watch fixtures.
 
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin with a classic clash between Mexico and South Africa on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, an opening clash that is quite familiar to the football viewers who saw the same exciting fixture kicking off the tournament in South Africa back in the 2010 FIFA World Cup at the Soccer City stadium, Johannesburg.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ISL clubs tell AIFF current situation could make operations untenable soon

Alexander-Arnold sustains leg injury prior to Real Madrid vs Man City match

East Bengal beat Punjab FC convincingly to enter the Super Cup 2025 final

Why Marcus Rashford suffered at Man United but is shining at Barcelona

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League live match time, streaming

Topics :Cristiano Ronaldolionel messiFIFA World CupPortugal national football team

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story