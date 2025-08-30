CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Anwar, Sandesh score as India beat Tajikistan 2-1
The Indian players acknowledged their rustiness but expressed determination to build from this positive result ahead of their next match against IranAditya Kaushik New Delhi
India launched their CAFA Nations Cup 2025 campaign with a gritty 2-1 victory over Tajikistan on Friday, marking a promising start under new head coach Khalid Jamil. The win was largely credited to goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who displayed a series of impressive saves, including a crucial penalty stop, to keep India ahead.
Defenders Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan stepped up in the early stages to score the goals that secured the lead, enabling the team to withstand persistent pressure from the hosts. Jamil’s tactical approach was evident, as India initially pressed forward aggressively before adopting a disciplined defensive shape to protect their advantage.
The Indian players acknowledged their rustiness but expressed determination to build from this positive result ahead of their next match against Iran.
Strong defensive start sets the tone
India took an early lead in the fifth minute when defender Anwar Ali capitalised on a chaotic goalmouth scramble, converting a long throw-in that unsettled the Tajik defence. Despite a near goal-line clearance by a Tajik defender that accidentally resulted in a rebound into the net, the goal was rightfully credited to Anwar. Moments later, India doubled their advantage as Anwar, recovering from a poor first touch, delivered a precise left-footed cross to Sandesh Jhingan, who powered a header past the goalkeeper. This fast start gave India early momentum and put the home side on the back foot.
Goalkeeper Gurpreet shines under pressure
India’s lead came under sustained threat as Tajikistan rallied with vocal home support. Tajik striker Shahrom Samiev pulled one back in the 23rd minute, beating Jhingan and placing the ball beyond Gurpreet’s reach. Despite this, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was a wall in goal, making several crucial saves throughout the match. His most notable contribution was diving to his right to deny a penalty taken by Rustam Soirov, preserving India’s slender lead. Gurpreet’s commanding presence and quick reflexes earned him praise and marked a strong return to the starting XI after being sidelined under the previous coach.
Midfield challenges and tactical adjustments
India’s central midfield struggled to exert influence, with Suresh Singh Wangjam and Lallianzuala Chhangte unable to make a significant impact in controlling the game’s tempo. This limited support meant forwards Vikram Partap Singh and Irfan Yadawad received few opportunities, as the team focused primarily on containment. Recognising this, coach Khalid Jamil introduced several substitutions in the second half, including Naorem Mahesh Singh and Danish Farooq, to bolster both attack and defence. However, Tajikistan’s high defensive line continued to restrict India’s attacking options, forcing a tactical battle centred on maintaining defensive solidity.
Looking ahead with optimism
India’s victory, though hard-fought, signals promising progress under Khalid Jamil’s leadership. Jhingan noted that while the team appeared a bit rusty and occasionally retreated into defensive postures, the character and resilience on display were encouraging signs. The team aims to sharpen their attacking rhythm and overall cohesion in upcoming fixtures, especially against stronger opponents like Iran. Building on this initial success will be crucial as India continue their CAFA Nations Cup journey, with supporters hopeful for sustained improvement and more competitive performances on the international stage.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices