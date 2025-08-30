CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Anwar, Sandesh score as India beat Tajikistan 2-1

India launched their CAFA Nations Cup 2025 campaign with a gritty 2-1 victory over Tajikistan on Friday, marking a promising start under new head coach Khalid Jamil. The win was largely credited to goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who displayed a series of impressive saves, including a crucial penalty stop, to keep India ahead.

ALSO READ: AIFF, FSDL respond to SC's resolution, ISL 2025 likely to start in December Defenders Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan stepped up in the early stages to score the goals that secured the lead, enabling the team to withstand persistent pressure from the hosts. Jamil’s tactical approach was evident, as India initially pressed forward aggressively before adopting a disciplined defensive shape to protect their advantage.

The Indian players acknowledged their rustiness but expressed determination to build from this positive result ahead of their next match against Iran. Strong defensive start sets the tone India took an early lead in the fifth minute when defender Anwar Ali capitalised on a chaotic goalmouth scramble, converting a long throw-in that unsettled the Tajik defence. Despite a near goal-line clearance by a Tajik defender that accidentally resulted in a rebound into the net, the goal was rightfully credited to Anwar. Moments later, India doubled their advantage as Anwar, recovering from a poor first touch, delivered a precise left-footed cross to Sandesh Jhingan, who powered a header past the goalkeeper. This fast start gave India early momentum and put the home side on the back foot.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet shines under pressure India’s lead came under sustained threat as Tajikistan rallied with vocal home support. Tajik striker Shahrom Samiev pulled one back in the 23rd minute, beating Jhingan and placing the ball beyond Gurpreet’s reach. Despite this, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was a wall in goal, making several crucial saves throughout the match. His most notable contribution was diving to his right to deny a penalty taken by Rustam Soirov, preserving India’s slender lead. Gurpreet’s commanding presence and quick reflexes earned him praise and marked a strong return to the starting XI after being sidelined under the previous coach.