Onana mistakes, 12-11 shootout seal Man United's Carabao Cup nightmare

Manchester United crashed out of the Carabao Cup in humiliating fashion on Wednesday night, beaten 12-11 on penalties by League Two side Grimsby Town after a chaotic 2-2 draw. It was their earliest League Cup exit since 2014 and one that will sting for weeks to come.

At the heart of the disaster were goalkeeper Andre Onana’s costly mistakes. The Cameroon international fumbled twice, allowing Grimsby to seize control of a tie that should have been routine for a United side assembled at a cost of more than £400 million.

Grimsby’s fearless charge

Grimsby, backed by a raucous crowd, refused to be intimidated. They pressed relentlessly and reaped the rewards when Kieran Green’s tackle sparked a sweeping move finished by Charles Vernam’s low strike — one that Onana failed to read.

Soon after, former United academy player Tyrell Warren bundled in a second following another Onana misjudgment from a corner. A third Grimsby goal was ruled out for handball, but their aggressive, physical approach continued to rattle United. United cling on through Maguire and Mbeumo Ruben Amorim, who had made eight changes from the weekend league fixture, looked on as his side struggled to create chances. New signing Benjamin Sesko made his full debut, and Amad Diallo returned to the attack, but it was substitute Bryan Mbeumo who finally pulled one back with a neat finish. Captain Harry Maguire then hauled United level in the 89th minute, heading home from a corner to send the tie to penalties. For a moment, it looked as if United had escaped a disaster.

Penalty drama and heartbreak The shootout stretched into a marathon. Matheus Cunha squandered the chance to seal it with United’s fifth kick, and although Onana himself converted his penalty in sudden death, Mbeumo struck the crossbar in the second round of kicks. Grimsby capitalised, sparking wild celebrations as supporters poured onto the pitch. United, meanwhile, were left to digest the reality: out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle, with only one domestic competition left to chase. The big picture For a club that prides itself on its cup pedigree, the defeat to Grimsby ranks among the most embarrassing in recent memory. The result will heap pressure on Onana, whose shaky form has persisted since his arrival, and on Amorim, who now faces the daunting task of reviving a season already teetering on the edge.