Champions League 2025: Celtic vs Bayern Munich live match time, streaming

A thrilling Champions League night awaits as Celtic face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their play-off on Wednesday.

Celtic marked their long-awaited return to the knockout stages with a 1-0 win over Young Boys on Matchday 7, but a tough 4-2 loss to Aston Villa set the stage for a challenging play-off encounter.

Brendan Rodgers' team has been dominant domestically, with little competition from Rangers for the Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic Park will host one of Europe's giants on Wednesday as Bayern Munich make their way to Scotland. Under Vincent Kompany, Bayern is in strong contention to reclaim the Bundesliga title from Bayer Leverkusen, with Xabi Alonso's side struggling to match last season's remarkable performances. Currently, they hold an eight-point lead at the top.

However, Bayern has faced difficulties in Europe, suffering defeats in three of their four away games in the league phase, which meant they didn't automatically secure a place in the round of 16.

Celtic Team news

With Kyogo Furuhashi's January move to Rennes, Adam Idah has stepped up as Celtic's main goal scorer. The striker has netted four goals in his last three matches and is expected to return to Brendan Rodgers' starting lineup after being rested over the weekend.

Rodgers made several changes for Saturday's 5-0 Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers.

Daizen Maeda, who scored a hat-trick in that match, was only included because of his Champions League suspension. He was sent off during the league phase against Young Boys on Matchday 7. Jota, who is returning from injury, is in line to take Maeda's spot.

James Forrest will miss the match due to a foot injury, and Paulo Bernardo is uncertain after picking up a knock over the weekend.

Bayern Munich Team news

Kompany didn't make significant changes for Bayern's 3-0 win over Werder Bremen, and with the team having had ample rest after their Friday night match, there likely won't be many alterations to the starting lineup for Wednesday's game.

Joao Palhinha, who has had limited playtime in his debut season, is a doubt due to illness. Serge Gnabry was also unwell on Friday, but Kompany has options in Michael Olise and Kingsley Coman if needed.

Alphonso Davies is dealing with a hamstring injury after recently signing a contract extension with Bayern, amidst speculation about his future with the club.

Key player battles to look out for

Harry Kane vs Kasper Schmeichel: Both players have faced each other in the Premier League before and the goalkeeper would be hoping to keep the goal scoring machine quiet at home tonight. However, Bayern's top goal scorer Kane will take something heroic in order to not put the ball in the back of the net.

Celtic vs Bayern Munich starting 11

Celtic playing 11(probable): Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Idah, Yang.

Bayern Munich playing 11 (probable): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane

UEFA Champions League playoff Celtic vs Bayern Munich 1st leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL playoff between Celtic and Bayern Munich be played?

The 1st leg of the UCL playoff between Celtic and Bayern Munich will be played on February 12.

What time will the UCL playoff between Celtic and Bayern Munich begin on February 12?

The UCL playoff between Celtic and Bayern Munich will start at 1:30 AM (Feb 13).

Where will the live telecast of the UCL playoff between Celtic and Bayern Munich be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL playoff between Celtic and Bayern Munich will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL playoff between Celtic and Bayern Munich be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL playoff between Celtic and Bayern Munich will be available on the SonyLIV app.