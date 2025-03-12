Champions League 2025: Lille vs Borussia Dortmund live time and streaming

The UEFA Champions League 2025 pre-quarterfinals second-leg action will continue on March 12 with a match between Lille and Borussia Dortmund at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Both teams are tied 1-1 after their first-leg fixture and will aim to win this match and book their place in the quarterfinals.

Lille have been dominant at home, winning 10 of their last 12 continental matches (D2), including three victories in this season’s league phase. They edged Sturm Graz 3-2, stunned Real Madrid 1-0, and demolished Feyenoord 6-1, only dropping points in a 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Lille’s strong performances at Stade Pierre-Mauroy were crucial in their automatic qualification, earning 10 of their 16 total points, which secured a seventh-place finish in the opening rounds. Their home dominance continued in Ligue 1 last weekend, as Jonathan David’s second-half goal sealed a 1-0 win over Montpellier HSC.

A victory on Wednesday would mark Lille’s first-ever Champions League knockout stage triumph, but they must overcome a familiar hurdle. Their 1-1 first-leg draw extended a streak of three consecutive draws against Dortmund. Their previous encounters in the 2001-02 UEFA Cup also ended level—0-0 in Germany and 1-1 in France, with Dortmund advancing on away goals.

Lille will need to break this pattern if they want to make history in the Champions League and continue their remarkable home form in European competition.

Lille team news

Lille will be without three key players for Wednesday’s early kick-off, as Edon Zhegrova, Tiago Santos, and Samuel Umtiti have all been ruled out due to injury. Osame Sahraoui remains a doubt after missing four consecutive matches with a hip problem.

Further adding to their concerns, Mitchel Bakker was forced off at half-time against Montpellier with a tendon issue, while Gabriel Gudmundsson missed the same match due to illness.

Additionally, Nabil Bentaleb is ineligible to feature, as he did not meet the registration deadline following his return from a heart attack in mid-February.

Jonathan David’s stunning goal at Signal Iduna Park marked his seventh in nine Champions League appearances this season. His feat also placed him in elite company, becoming just the third Lille player in the 21st century to score in consecutive UCL knockout matches—following in the footsteps of Eden Hazard and Victor Osimhen.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund have fewer injury concerns but will be without Daniel Svensson, who suffered a knee injury in the first leg and is set to be sidelined for several weeks. Felix Nmecha (knee) also remains out.

Meanwhile, Carney Chukwuemeka is doubtful due to a thigh issue, having only made a couple of substitute appearances in recent weeks.

Salih Ozcan, Marcel Sabitzer, and Julian Brandt were given a rest but should return to the line-up. Bellingham’s return from suspension is likely to be the only change to Terzić’s starting XI, which could see Marco Reus miss out despite his decisive impact last week.

Lille vs Borussia Dortmund starting 11

Lille starting 11 (probable): Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Ribeiro, Gudmundsson; Andre, Bouaddi; Mukau, Gomes, Haraldsson; David

Borussia Dortmund starting 11 (probable): Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Gross; Adeyemi, Reyna, Gittens; Guirassy

UEFA Champions League round of 16 Lille vs Borussia Dortmund 2nd leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL round of 16 match between Lille and Borussia Dortmund be played?

The second leg of the UCL round of 16 match between Lille and Borussia Dortmund will be played on March 12.

What time will the UCL round of 16 match between Lille and Borussia Dortmund begin on March 12?

The UCL round of 16 match between Lille and Borussia Dortmund will start at 11:15 PM (March 12).

What will be the venue for the UCL round of 16 match between Lille and Borussia Dortmund?

Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille will host the UCL round of 16 match between Lille and Borussia Dortmund.

Where will the live telecast of the UCL round of 16 match between Lille and Borussia Dortmund be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL round of 16 match between Lille and Borussia Dortmund will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL round of 16 match between Lille and Borussia Dortmund be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL round of 16 match between Lille and Borussia Dortmund will be available on the SonyLIV app.