Champions League LIVE SCORE: Barcelona vs Benfica live match starts at 11:15 PM IST

The 2025 UEFA Champions League returns today with the second leg of the pre-quarterfinal matches. The first match of the second leg will see a rejuvenated Barcelona taking on Benfica for the third time this season at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. The first time these two sides played each other this season was in the group stages, where Barcelona secured a massive comeback win in a nine-goal thriller by 5-4. They met again in the round of 16, but unlike their group-stage clash, the first leg of the second round saw Barcelona secure a 1-0 win. This means both sides will have fair chances of walking away with the win.

In the another big match, Liverpool will take on Paris Saint-Germain at their home ground Anfield Stadium with a 1-0 lead after leg one. The Liverpool vs PSG match will begin at 1:30 AM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). The Reds are on a roll this season and are chasing a treble. However, PSG are also enjoying a good season, having gone undefeated for 10 games before losing to Liverpool in the first-leg pre-quarterfinal. Forwards of both teams—Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Ousmane Dembélé of PSG—hold the key to success for their sides today. Other than them Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern München will also be in action against Feyenoord Rotterdam, Lille and Bayer 04 Leverkusen, repectively today.

Aggregate score after leg 1:

Barcelona 1-0 Benfica

Liverpool 1-0 PSG

Feyenoord Rotterdam 0-2 Inter Milan

FC Bayern München 3-0 Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Lille OSC

UEFA Champions League 2025, RO16 second leg: Starting 11

Barcelona vs Benfica Starting 11

Barcelona starting 11 (probable): Szczęsny; Koundé, Araújo, Martínez, Baldé; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Benfica starting 11 (probable): Trubin; Silva, Otamendi, Araújo; Santos, Florentino, Barreiro, Dahl; Bruma, Kökçü; Pavlidis

Liverpool vs PSG Starting 11

Liverpool starting 11 (probable): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Díaz

PSG starting 11 (probable): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Fabián, Neves; Doué, Dembélé, Barcola

UEFA Champions League 2025, RO16 second leg match timings

The match between Barcelona and Benfica will start at 11:15 PM IST (March 11), while Liverpool will start their game against PSG at 1:30 AM IST (March 12). UEFA Champions League 2025, RO16 second leg match venues The match between Barcelona and Benfica will take place at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, while Livepool will clash with PSG at Anfield.

UEFA Champions League 2025, RO16 second leg: Live telecast

Sony Sports Network will telecast the UEFA Champions League 2025, RO16 second-leg matches in India.

UEFA Champions League 2025, RO16 second leg: Live streaming

Sony LIV will live stream the UEFA Champions League 2025, RO16 second-leg matches live in India on their app and website.

Stay tuned for all the live updates of the UEFA Champions League 2025, RO16 second-leg matches here.