Man City vs Real Madrid LIVE SCORE, Champions League 2025: Action begins at 1:30 AM

Two heavyweights of European football, Manchester City and Real Madrid, will once again meet in the UEFA Champions League tonight, marking the fourth consecutive season the two clubs have squared off in the knockout stages. The stage is set for yet another thrilling encounter between the Premier League and La Liga powerhouses at the Etihad Stadium. The 1st leg of theplayoff tie will be crucial for both sides in order to take the upper hand on one another.

However, this time around, the stakes are higher as both teams are entering uncharted territory in the expanded tournament's new league phase. In this format, only the top eight teams from the league phase advance directly to the last 16, leaving both City and Madrid to fight their way through the playoffs after underwhelming performances.

ALSO READ: What happened when Man City last met Real Madrid in the Champions League? City, after a tense group stage, needed a comeback victory over Club Brugge in their final league-phase match to secure a spot in the playoffs, finishing in 22nd place. Meanwhile, Real Madrid faced a rocky start, losing three of their first five matches before recovering to finish 11th.

For the fourth season in a row, one of these two prestigious clubs will see their Champions League journey come to an end at the hands of the other. Who will prevail this time in what promises to be another iconic clash?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid starting 11:

Manchester City starting 11 (probable): Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol, Bernardo, Kovacic, Foden, De Bruyne, Savinho; Haaland

Real Madrid starting 11 (probable): Courtois; Valverde, Tchouameni, Asencio, Mendy, Camavinga, Modric, Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Mbappe

Manchester City vs Real Madird UEFA Champions League live telecast details

Live telecast of Manchester City vs Real Madrid playoff tie will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Manchester City vs Real Madird UEFA Champions League live streaming details

Live streaming of Manchester City vs Real Madrid playoff tie will be available on the SonyLIV app.