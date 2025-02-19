Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LiveNew Update

Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE SCORE, Champions League 2025: Action begins at 1:30 AM IST

Live streaming of Manchester City vs Real Madrid playoff tie will be available on the SonyLIV app.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
RMA vs MCI

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 12:03 AM IST
The stage is set for a showdown of epic proportions as Real Madrid prepares to host Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout battle at the legendary Santiago Bernabeu. With a spot in the Round of 16 on the line, this is more than just a match – it’s a high-stakes clash between two European giants.
 
Carlo Ancelotti’s men carry a slender 3-2 aggregate advantage into this crucial encounter, but they know the job is far from done. As the pressure mounts, Ancelotti’s squad has been bolstered, with Antonio Rudiger returning to the starting lineup, a towering figure who has haunted Erling Haaland in previous encounters. His presence could be the key to keeping City’s attacking threat at bay.
 
Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham, fresh off his controversial red card in La Liga, is determined to put the past behind him. With the fiery intensity that he’s known for, Bellingham will step into the fray with one goal in mind – to propel Madrid into the next stage of the competition.  ALSO READ: Champions League 2025: Real Madrid vs Man City live match time, streaming
 
But City, coming off a dominant 4-0 win over Newcastle, are no pushovers. Their new signing Omar Marmoush stole the spotlight with a hat-trick in that demolition, and he’ll be hungry to make an impact from the first whistle in Madrid.
 
As the two heavyweights prepare to lock horns once again, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Bernabeu will witness a titanic battle, where every moment could tip the scales in this unforgettable Champions League clash. The excitement is palpable – and only one team will make it to the coveted Round of 16. 
Real Madrid vs Manchester City starting 11:
 
Manchester City playing 11 (probables): Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Savinho, De Bruyne, Marmoush; Haaland.
 
Real Madrid playing 11 (probables): Courtois; Valverde, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Ceballos; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe.
 
Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League live telecast details
 
Live telecast of Real Madrid vs Manchester City playoff tie will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League live streaming details
 
12:03 AM

Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL LIVE UPDATES: It's Haaland vs Rudiger again!

One of the most exciting matchups in modern football will unfold yet again today as a top striker faces off against a formidable defender at a packed Santiago Bernabeu. While Rudiger has had the upper hand over the Norwegian so far, the striker, who has netted a couple of goals against Real Madrid, will be eager to add to his tally and score once again.

11:54 PM

Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL LIVE UPDATES: Dortmund looking comfortable!

In the other tie between Dortmund and Sporting, the Germans are lookign quite comfortable just sitting back and moving the ball across the field with a 3-0 lead on their side. No real urgency from Sporting in the first half so far. A little less than 10 minutes left in the first half with the score at 0-0 (3-0 agg)

11:44 PM

Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL LIVE UPDATES: City team news!

City will be without Manuel Akanji for several weeks due to an injury sustained in the first leg, which forced him to be substituted at half-time. However, there are positive fitness updates regarding other players. Jack Grealish, Nathan Ake, and Ruben Dias have all resumed training after missing Saturday's win over Newcastle. Dias is expected to return to the starting lineup, likely partnering John Stones at centre-back.

Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva were given rest over the weekend and are set to return, while Omar Marmoush, who recently scored a hat-trick, is guaranteed to start. Erling Haaland is also expected to be fit for the match, despite having tweaked his knee on Saturday.

11:33 PM

Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL LIVE UPDATES: Real team news!

The hosts have welcomed back several key players ahead of the second leg, with Antonio Rudiger being the most significant addition to Ancelotti's squad. The German defender, who had been out for a few weeks due to a muscle injury, has resumed training and is expected to start tonight. Lucas Vazquez is also available for selection, but the manager has confirmed he won't be part of the starting lineup for the game.

David Alaba is close to making his return, while Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal remain long-term absentees. Jude Bellingham's domestic suspension will not impact his eligibility for the Champions League.

11:23 PM

Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL LIVE UPDATES: Is Jude available for the hosts tonight?

After recieving a straight red card in Real's La Liga game against Osasuna last week, Bellingham has been banned for 2 matches. However, his availability for the UCL tie isn't an issue as the ban is only for domestic matches.

11:13 PM

Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL LIVE UPDATES: Can City spring a comeback!

Man City have found their rhythm again, winning 4-0 against Newcastle United in the Premier League last week. However, a comeback at the Bernabeu will take something special to execute. An early goal in their favour would do wonders for their confidence away from home though. 

11:02 PM

Real Madrid vs Manchester City UCL LIVE UPDATES: Big clash at Bernabeu!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League playoffs. Defending champions Real Madrid take on Manchester City in the 2nd leg of the playoff tie as they look to hold their 1-goal lead from the 1st leg and go through to the Round of 16 tonight. Action to begin at 1:30 AM IST.
First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

