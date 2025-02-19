Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE SCORE, Champions League 2025: Action begins at 1:30 AM IST

The stage is set for a showdown of epic proportions as Real Madrid prepares to host Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout battle at the legendary Santiago Bernabeu. With a spot in the Round of 16 on the line, this is more than just a match – it’s a high-stakes clash between two European giants.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men carry a slender 3-2 aggregate advantage into this crucial encounter, but they know the job is far from done. As the pressure mounts, Ancelotti’s squad has been bolstered, with Antonio Rudiger returning to the starting lineup, a towering figure who has haunted Erling Haaland in previous encounters. His presence could be the key to keeping City’s attacking threat at bay.

ALSO READ: Champions League 2025: Real Madrid vs Man City live match time, streaming Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham, fresh off his controversial red card in La Liga, is determined to put the past behind him. With the fiery intensity that he’s known for, Bellingham will step into the fray with one goal in mind – to propel Madrid into the next stage of the competition.

But City, coming off a dominant 4-0 win over Newcastle, are no pushovers. Their new signing Omar Marmoush stole the spotlight with a hat-trick in that demolition, and he’ll be hungry to make an impact from the first whistle in Madrid.