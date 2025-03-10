Champions League 2025: When does the 2nd leg of pre-quarters begin?

The 2024-25 edition of the UEFA Champions League is set to resume with the second leg of the pre-quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 11, as 16 teams battle to secure a place in the final eight of the competition. Under the latest format of the UEFA Champions League, eight teams, including Liverpool and FC Barcelona, qualified directly for the pre-quarterfinals after the group stage. Meanwhile, eight others, including defending champions Real Madrid, had to win their round-of-16 play-off matches to advance to the next round. Despite the new format, the rules from the pre-quarterfinal stage onwards remain unchanged. Each two-legged tie will be decided based on the highest aggregate score across both legs. Previously, if the aggregate score was tied, the team with more away goals would progress. However, UEFA abolished this rule last season—now, if the aggregate score is level, the match will proceed to extra time, followed by a penalty shootout if necessary.

Champions League 2025: Round-of-16 aggregate scores after the first leg

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC Club Brugge KV 1-3 Aston Villa FC

Aston Villa FC Real Madrid CF 2-1 Atlético de Madrid

Atlético de Madrid PSV Eindhoven 1-7 Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC Feyenoord Rotterdam 0-2 Inter Milan

Inter Milan FC Bayern München 3-0 Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bayer 04 Leverkusen Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Lille OSC

Lille OSC SL Benfica 0-1 FC Barcelona

Champions League 2025: Round-of-16 second leg full schedule

Date & Time (IST) Match Venue Tue, 12 Mar, 11:15 PM FC Barcelona vs SL Benfica Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona Wed, 12 Mar, 1:30 AM Inter Milan vs Feyenoord Rotterdam San Siro, Milan Wed, 12 Mar, 1:30 AM Liverpool FC vs Paris Saint-Germain Anfield, Liverpool Wed, 12 Mar, 1:30 AM Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs FC Bayern München BayArena, Leverkusen Wed, 12 Mar, 11:15 PM Lille OSC vs Borussia Dortmund Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille Thu, 13 Mar, 1:30 AM Aston Villa FC vs Club Brugge KV Villa Park, Birmingham Thu, 13 Mar, 1:30 AM Arsenal FC vs PSV Eindhoven Emirates Stadium, London Thu, 13 Mar, 1:30 AM Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid

Champions League 2025 pre-quarterfinals: Live streaming and telecast details

When does the second leg of the UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinals begin?

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinals will begin on Tuesday, March 11, with a match between FC Barcelona and Benfica.

When will Liverpool play their second-leg match in the UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinals?

Liverpool will play their second-leg match in the UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinals against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, March 12.

When will Real Madrid play their second-leg match in the UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinals?

Real Madrid will play their second-leg match in the UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinals against Atlético de Madrid on Thursday, March 13.

Where to watch the live telecast of the second leg of UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinal matches in India?

The live telecast of the second leg of UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinal matches will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the second leg of UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinal matches in India?

The live streaming of the second leg of UEFA Champions League pre-quarterfinal matches will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.