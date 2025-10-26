Vinicius vs Torres fight: What has happened after the El Clásico final

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2–1 in a fiery El Clásico at the Santiago Bernabéu, but the drama didn’t end with the final whistle. What followed was a chaotic post-match scene that saw tempers flare between Vinicius Jr and Ferran Torres, sparking a full-blown confrontation involving players and staff from both sides.

Check full video of the incident here:

Real edge fiery El Clásico The match itself was a spectacle of intensity and controversy. Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring for Real with a calm finish after a pinpoint pass from Jude Bellingham, before Fermin López equalised for Barcelona. Bellingham then restored Madrid’s lead just before half-time, reacting quickest to a loose ball in the box. The second half saw missed chances, a saved penalty, and Pedri’s late red card — all before chaos erupted at full-time.

Tempers boil over after full-time As referee José María Sánchez blew for full-time, emotions that had been simmering throughout the match finally spilled over. Vinicius Jr, who had been at the heart of several on-field duels, exchanged words with Barcelona’s Ferran Torres near the halfway line. The argument quickly escalated into a shoving match, drawing in teammates from both sides. Security personnel and match officials rushed to intervene as substitutes and staff members from both benches flooded the pitch. Reports suggest that Vinicius and Torres had been taunting each other late in the game, and the tension carried over after the whistle. Both players had to be physically separated by teammates.