Home / Sports / Football News / Vinicius vs Torres fight: What has happened after the El Clásico final

Vinicius vs Torres fight: What has happened after the El Clásico final

The altercation didn't remain limited to the two forwards. As the situation grew heated, members from both benches got involved, with players like Dani Ceballos and Fermin López seen exchanging words

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona players clash after match
Real Madrid and FC Barcelona players clash after match
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 11:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2–1 in a fiery El Clásico at the Santiago Bernabéu, but the drama didn’t end with the final whistle. What followed was a chaotic post-match scene that saw tempers flare between Vinicius Jr and Ferran Torres, sparking a full-blown confrontation involving players and staff from both sides.
 
Check full video of the incident here:
 

Real edge fiery El Clásico

The match itself was a spectacle of intensity and controversy. Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring for Real with a calm finish after a pinpoint pass from Jude Bellingham, before Fermin López equalised for Barcelona. Bellingham then restored Madrid’s lead just before half-time, reacting quickest to a loose ball in the box. The second half saw missed chances, a saved penalty, and Pedri’s late red card — all before chaos erupted at full-time.

Tempers boil over after full-time

As referee José María Sánchez blew for full-time, emotions that had been simmering throughout the match finally spilled over. Vinicius Jr, who had been at the heart of several on-field duels, exchanged words with Barcelona’s Ferran Torres near the halfway line. The argument quickly escalated into a shoving match, drawing in teammates from both sides.
 
Security personnel and match officials rushed to intervene as substitutes and staff members from both benches flooded the pitch. Reports suggest that Vinicius and Torres had been taunting each other late in the game, and the tension carried over after the whistle. Both players had to be physically separated by teammates.

Players and staff caught in the chaos

The altercation didn’t remain limited to the two forwards. As the situation grew heated, members from both benches got involved, with players like Dani Ceballos and Fermin López seen exchanging words. Coaching staff, including assistants from both sides, were also caught up in the scuffle near the tunnel.
 
Security officials eventually managed to restore order, escorting players off the field amid loud jeers from the crowd. The referee reportedly noted the incident in his match report, which could result in post-match disciplinary action.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League live match time and streaming

Ronaldo scores 950th career goal as Al-Nassr celebrate 70th anniversary win

Messi inks new Inter Miami contract, to play on through 2026 season

Harry Kane edges past Ronaldo and Messi to set new goalscoring record

Real Madrid vs Juventus UEFA Champions League live match time and streaming

Topics :Football NewsReal MadridFC BarcelonaLa Liga

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story