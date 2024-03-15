Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
|Uefa Champions League quarterfinals schedule (First leg)
|Matches
|Teams
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Quarterfinal 1
|Arsenal vs Bayern Munich
|April 10
|1:30 AM
|Emirates Stadium (Arsenal home leg)
|Quartefinal 2
|Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
|April 10
|1:30 AM
|Civitas Metropolitan Stadium (Atletico home leg)
|Quarterfinal 3
|Manchester City vs Real Madrid
|April 11
|1:30 AM
|Santiago Bernabeu Stadium (Real home leg)
|Quarterfinal 4
|PSG vs Barcelona
|April 10
|1:30 AM
|Princes Park (PSG home leg)
Uefa Champions League 2023-24 semifinal draw
Champions League quarterfinals full schedule, live match time, streaming
When Arsenal vs Bayern Munich quarterfinal match in Champions League will take place, according to Indian Standard Time?
The Arsenal vs Bayern quarterfinal match will take place on April 10 at 1:30 AM IST.
When Real Madrid vs Manchester City quarterfinal match in Champions League 2023-24 wull take place, according to Indian Standard Time?
The Real vs City quarterfinal match will take place on April 11 at 1:30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal matches in India?
Sony Sports Network will live telecast Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Dortmund vs Atletico and PSG vs Barcelona quarterfinal matches in India.
How to watch the live streaming of Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal matches in India?
Sony LIV will live stream Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal matches in India.