Chaos erupts at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium as fans struggle to see Messi

Fans claimed that they could not see Messi properly, either directly or on the stadium's giant screens, despite waiting since morning

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi waves to the crowd while warming up before an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Chaos erupted at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday as spectators, who had paid hefty amounts for tickets to see Argentine football icon Lionel Messi, protested after being unable to catch a clear glimpse of the soccer player.

Messi arrived at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan around 11.30 am along with long-time strike partner Luis Surez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul, and was the first to take the ground. He briefly moved around and waved at the crowd.

However, he remained surrounded by VIPs, organisers and security personnel throughout his round, effectively cutting off the spectators' view from the galleries.

Fans claimed that they could not see Messi properly, either directly or on the stadium's giant screens, despite waiting since morning.

Frustration mounted as chants of We want Messi echoed across the stands.

Tempers flared when the Argentine star was escorted out of the stadium within minutes, well before several invited dignitaries arrived.

Disappointed supporters hurled bottles onto the field and damaged banners, hoardings and plastic chairs in the galleries.

At the time of filing this report, some spectators were attempting to rip open gallery barricades and force their way onto the pitch, with police having a tough time containing them, eyewitnesses said.

The situation did not completely spiral out of control as Messi was taken out earlier than scheduled and additional security was deployed, but the unrest cast a shadow over the high-profile event meant to celebrate one of football's biggest global icons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

