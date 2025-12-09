Inter vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League live match time, streaming

Liverpool face a challenging assignment as they try to get back on track in the Champions League, with a difficult trip to the San Siro to meet Inter on Tuesday night.

Their 3–3 draw with Leeds United has been overshadowed almost entirely by Mohamed Salah’s explosive post-match comments, in which he revealed that his relationship with manager Arne Slot has deteriorated. The fallout from those remarks continues to dominate the conversation around the club, adding further tension to an already unsettled atmosphere.

On the pitch, Liverpool’s European campaign has also hit turbulence. After winning three of their first four games, they suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in their previous outing, dropping to 13th in the league-phase standings—outside the automatic round-of-16 spots, reserved for the top eight.

Inter, last season’s finalists, sit much more comfortably in fourth with four wins from five, although their recent loss to Atlético Madrid was a harsh one, decided late in the match. Despite a change in the dugout, the Italian giants remain contenders in both Serie A and Europe. Their emphatic 4–0 victory over Como at the weekend has them second in the league, only a single point behind champions Napoli. Inter team news Inter delivered an impressive performance in their win over Como on Saturday, and manager Cristian Chivu may consider keeping the same lineup for the clash against Liverpool. However, doing so would be risky, with Tuesday’s fixture marking their fourth match in just 10 days.

If rotations are made, Yann Bisseck could be drafted into the backline, while summer signing Petar Sučić might get a start in midfield. Up front, Ange-Yoan Bonny could join Lautaro Martínez, who is in exceptional form and previously scored at Anfield in their last meeting with Liverpool. ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Which group truly deserves the 'Group of Death' tag? In terms of fitness concerns, both Denzel Dumfries and Matteo Darmian continue to deal with muscle injuries. Liverpool team news Mohamed Salah’s explosive remarks after the draw at Elland Road have dominated the buildup to Tuesday’s clash, especially since the Egyptian has been left out of Liverpool’s squad altogether.

Salah has not started in two of Liverpool’s last three Premier League matches and featured for only 45 minutes in the 1–1 draw against Sunderland. In his absence, Arne Slot is expected to continue with Dominik Szoboszlai on the right flank, supported by Conor Bradley at right-back. Bradley’s return last weekend after injury provides a timely boost. With Bradley fit again, Liverpool’s remaining absentees are Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni and Stefan Bajcetic. Inter vs Liverpool starting 11 (probable) Inter starting 11 (probable): Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Sučić, Dimarco; Martínez, Bonny. Liverpool starting 11 (probable): Alisson; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Ekitiké; Isak.

