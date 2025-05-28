Suarez, Messi partner up off field to launch new Division 4 team in Uruguay

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, renowned for their on-field chemistry, are now combining forces off the pitch to shape the future of football in Uruguay. Suarez announced the rebranding and professional launch of a new football club named LSM, previously known as Deportivo LS, which will compete in Uruguay’s fourth division. This bold step into football ownership highlights Suarez’s commitment to youth development in his homeland. With Messi joining the project as a key partner, the club is set to draw international attention. In a heartfelt message, Suarez shared that this dream began in 2018 as a family initiative and has now grown into a platform to empower local talent through better infrastructure and opportunities.

Messi joins as partner and supporter

While Messi’s exact role hasn’t been officially confirmed, reports suggest he is joining as a business partner. Sitting beside Suarez in the launch video, Messi expressed pride in being chosen to support the venture and shared his enthusiasm for contributing to the club’s growth. He called it an opportunity to stand beside Suarez in a shared passion project.

Suarez, Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer, emphasised the significance of LSM in a video shared on social media. He said that the aim of the project is to provide tools and guidance for young players across the country. With over 3,000 members already part of the club’s growing ecosystem, LSM is more than just a team — it’s a community movement. Located in Ciudad de la Costa near Montevideo, the club’s 20-acre sports complex features multiple facilities, including a synthetic turf stadium that can accommodate up to 1,400 fans.