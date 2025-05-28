Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Suarez, Messi partner up off field to launch new Division 4 team in Uruguay

Suarez, Messi partner up off field to launch new Division 4 team in Uruguay

Suarez, Uruguay's all-time leading scorer, emphasised the significance of LSM in a video shared on social media

Suarez and Messi in MLS

Suarez and Messi in MLS (PIC:X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, renowned for their on-field chemistry, are now combining forces off the pitch to shape the future of football in Uruguay. Suarez announced the rebranding and professional launch of a new football club named LSM, previously known as Deportivo LS, which will compete in Uruguay’s fourth division. This bold step into football ownership highlights Suarez’s commitment to youth development in his homeland. With Messi joining the project as a key partner, the club is set to draw international attention. In a heartfelt message, Suarez shared that this dream began in 2018 as a family initiative and has now grown into a platform to empower local talent through better infrastructure and opportunities. 
 

A dream rooted in development

Suarez, Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer, emphasised the significance of LSM in a video shared on social media. He said that the aim of the project is to provide tools and guidance for young players across the country. With over 3,000 members already part of the club’s growing ecosystem, LSM is more than just a team — it’s a community movement. Located in Ciudad de la Costa near Montevideo, the club’s 20-acre sports complex features multiple facilities, including a synthetic turf stadium that can accommodate up to 1,400 fans. 

Messi joins as partner and supporter

While Messi’s exact role hasn’t been officially confirmed, reports suggest he is joining as a business partner. Sitting beside Suarez in the launch video, Messi expressed pride in being chosen to support the venture and shared his enthusiasm for contributing to the club’s growth. He called it an opportunity to stand beside Suarez in a shared passion project.

A growing club with big ambitions

The announcement sparked immediate buzz, with the club’s new Instagram account gaining over 40,000 followers within two hours. LSM also confirmed former Uruguay and Inter Milan star Álvaro Recoba as the head coach. With global icons backing the club, LSM is poised to become a powerful new presence in South American football.
 

More From This Section

Real Betis vs Chelsea

Conference League 2025 Final: Real Betis vs Chelsea live time, streaming

Sudeva Delhi FC

I-League relegation put on hold, Delhi FC and Bengaluru breathe easy

Jonathan Burkardt

Nations League 2025: Burkardt in, Stiller out of Germany's final squad

Raul Gonzalez

Raul ends stint at Real Madrid academy, ready for new coaching journey

Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona trial judge quits after documentary sparks outrage

Topics : lionel messi Luis Suarez sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon