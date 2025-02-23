Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mohun Bagan SG become first team to defend Indian Super League title

By virtue of clinching the ISL Shield, MBSG also booked a berth in the AFC Champions League 2, the continent's second tier club competition.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 10:35 PM IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Sunday became the first team in Indian Super League (ISL) history to defend the title with a 1-0 win over Odisha FC here.

After the win in their 22nd league game, Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured 52 points and emerged Shield Winners with two matches to spare.

Their nearest rivals, FC Goa, have collected 42 points from 21 matches, and they cannot catch MBSG even if they win all their remaining three matches.

MBSG had won the 2023-24 season League Shield with 50 points.

Topics :Mohun BaganIndian Super Leaguefootball

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

