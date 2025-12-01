Why Marcus Rashford suffered at Man United but is shining at Barcelona

Marcus Rashford has faced a turbulent year in his football career. After falling out of favour at Manchester United under manager Ruben Amorim, who admitted he “could not get Rashford to buy into his ideas,” the English forward was first loaned to Aston Villa and has now found a new chapter at Barcelona.

A New Beginning in Spain

Rashford appears to have rediscovered his form and confidence at Barcelona, currently leading La Liga after 14 games, with Real Madrid trailing by just a point. Barcelona’s sporting director Deco shared insights into why Rashford struggled at United but is thriving in Spain.

"He's happy with us. Marcus is a fantastic player. He faced the responsibility of becoming an important player at Man United, United, like us, are one of the biggest clubs in the world, too young. He suffered a bit with this change of generation at United too," Deco said. "If you see United in the last five years, they had difficulties rebuilding the team, to become stronger again. He was there. So it's not easy for a player [from whom] people demand a lot. When you are an important player, you have a lot of responsibility."

Why Barcelona Was the Perfect Fit? Deco also highlighted why Barcelona took a chance on Rashford, noting his patience and versatility: “We were looking for a player like him on the market. A player that could play in the three positions up front. We were able to sign Marcus on loan now because of his desire to play for Barcelona. He waited a lot. He knew that we were dealing with financial rules. But he was patient. He waited and we’re happy to have him.” The loan deal includes a clause allowing Barcelona to make Rashford’s move permanent for a fee as low as £26 million (€30 million).