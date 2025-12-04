Alexander-Arnold sustains leg injury prior to Real Madrid vs Man City match

Trent Alexander-Arnold has injured his left leg days before Real Madrid faces Manchester City in the Champions League.

The England right back hurt an upper left leg muscle. He exited a 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao early in the second half on Wednesday.

The former Liverpool player was sidelined for around six weeks this season due to a different left leg injury. Alexander-Arnold made four consecutive starts for Xabi Alonso's side before this latest setback.

The club did not indicate on Thursday how long it expected Alexander-Arnold to be out.

Madrid hosts Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday and welcomes City three days later in the Champions League.