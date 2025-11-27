Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League live match time, streaming

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Champions League serves up a blockbuster showdown on Wednesday night as Arsenal welcome Bayern Munich in a clash between the top two sides of the league phase.

Both clubs head into the contest with perfect records after four matches, but Bayern issued the strongest statement in the previous round. Vincent Kompany’s men stunned Paris Saint-Germain with a brilliant first-half display, racing to a 2–0 lead in Paris. Despite Luis Díaz’s red card, Bayern showed resilience to hold on for a fully earned victory.

The German giants have dropped points just once this season, against Union Berlin before the November international break, while Arsenal’s campaign has been close to flawless as well.

The Gunners have swept aside Athletic Club, Olympiacos, Atlético Madrid, and Slavia Prague without conceding a single goal. Mikel Arteta’s squad firmly believes this could be their year in Europe, having fallen to Bayern in the 2023–24 quarterfinals and bowing out to champions PSG last season. Arsenal arrive with momentum after a 4–1 demolition of rivals Tottenham in the North London Derby. New signing Eberechi Eze stole the headlines with a sensational hat-trick, becoming only the fourth player ever—and the first in the Premier League era—to score three goals in this historic rivalry. This encounter promises to be a defining moment in the Champions League landscape.

Arsenal team news Gabriel, Kai Havertz, and Viktor Gyökeres are likely to miss out once more on Wednesday, though Martin Ødegaard and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to feature after taking part in Tuesday’s training session. Martín Zubimendi returns to availability following his one-match suspension in Gameweek 4 and is expected to slot straight back into an unchanged midfield. Manager Mikel Arteta may be reluctant to make significant alterations to the side that convincingly defeated Spurs on Sunday. Eberechi Eze, who scored a hat-trick, formed an excellent partnership with false nine Mikel Merino and is set to continue in Arsenal’s attacking line-up amid absences.

ALSO READ: India vs Malaysia Sultan Azlan Shah Cup LIVE UPDATES: India 1-0 Malaysia (1st quarter) Defensively, Myles Lewis-Skelly could replace Riccardo Calafiori at left-back, while Noni Madueke is in contention for a starting spot on the left wing. Bayern Munich team news Vincent Kompany faces a selection headache with Luis Díaz suspended. The Colombian received a red card for a dangerous challenge on Achraf Hakimi in the previous match and will miss Bayern’s next three group-stage fixtures. The battle for a starting spot appears to be between Lennart Karl and Nicolas Jackson, while Serge Gnabry is expected to return to the lineup. Michael Olise impressed in Bayern’s 6–2 triumph over Freiburg on Saturday.

Kompany might place his faith in Karl, given his strong start to senior football, as Bayern prepare to face one of Europe’s toughest defences on Wednesday. Versatile attacker Raphaël Guerreiro is another option to bolster the frontline. Bayern will also be without key players Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies for this fixture. Arsenal vs Bayern starting 11 (probable) Arsenal starting 11 (probable): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapié, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Madueke; Merino. Bayern Munich starting 11 (probable): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanišić; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Karl, Gnabry; Kane. UEFA Champions League: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich live telecast and streaming details

When will the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich be played? The UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be played on November 27 (according to IST). What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich begin on November 27? The UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will start at 1:30 AM IST. What will be the venue for the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich? Emirates Stadium, London will host the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich.