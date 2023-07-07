Home / Sports / Football News / Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al-Nassr hires Portuguese coach Lus Castro

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al-Nassr hires Portuguese coach Lus Castro

Cristiano Ronaldo got a new club coach on Thursday when Al-Nassr announced it hired his fellow Portuguese Lus Castro.

AP Faro
Al-Nassr hires Portuguese coach Lus Castro. Photo: @AlNassrFC_EN

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 8:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cristiano Ronaldo got a new club coach on Thursday when Al-Nassr announced it hired his fellow Portuguese Lus Castro.

The Saudi Arabian club confirmed the appointment from a preseason training camp in Portugal. The length of the coach's contract was not disclosed.

Castro is the latest coaching hire this week in the cash-rich Saudi Pro League, following Jorge Jesus at Al-Hilal and Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

The 61-year-old Portuguese is best known for his two seasons in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk including home and away wins over Real Madrid in the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League. He spent last season in Brazil with Botafogo.

Castro will lead Al-Nassr into a qualifying playoff for the Asian Champions League next month after the team finished runner-up last season in the Saudi Pro League. The champion Al-Ittihad was coached by another Portuguese, Nuno Esprito Santo.

Al-Nassr was coached last season by Frenchman Rudi Garcia then Dinko Jelicic of Croatia as an interim hire.

Al-Nassr is among four top Saudi clubs effectively nationalized last month by being taking into majority ownership by the sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund. PIF claims to have assets of around $700 billion and is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Also Read

Ronaldo to launch second NFT collection 'ForeverCR7: The GOAT' today

Messi and PSG saga: What next? A look at the options if he leaves PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his biggest challenge in Saudi Premier League

Messi breaks Ronaldo's record, scores 702 goals in top 5 European Leagues

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

PSG fires coach Christophe Galtier, replaces him with Luis Enrique

AIFF passes Rs 134 crore budget, conference style I-League to be introduced

SAFF Cup Final: India win their ninth title, beat Kuwait 5-4 on penalties

AIFF Awards: Chhangte, Manisha named men's and women's Players of Year

FIFA Women's World Cup: Entering sixth, Brazil's Marta says its her last

Topics :Cristiano Ronaldofootball

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story