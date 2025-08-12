Bundesliga to have longer games starting from this year; Here's why

Bundesliga games will take longer this season as Germany joins a drive to calculate added time more precisely.
Germany's top men's league is the latest to follow a trend set by the 2022 World Cup and the English Premier League by measuring the exact time taken up by events like red cards, penalties and injuries, and adding that amount on at the end of each half.
We currently have just under 60 minutes of net playing time (with the ball in play), which will probably increase somewhat, said Knut Kircher, the German refereeing body's managing director of sports and communication, in comments reported Tuesday by German agency dpa.
The new Bundesliga season starts Aug. 22 but the changes have already taken effect in the men's second and third tiers. There's been a backlash against some decisions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app