Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: What motivated Walker to choose newly promoted Burnley?

Premier League: What motivated Walker to choose newly promoted Burnley?

Walker revealed that joining Burnley felt like a natural progression in his career, citing the club's family-oriented atmosphere and ambitious vision.

Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the 2025–26 Premier League season approaches, veteran defender Kyle Walker has opened up about his move to Burnley FC, the influence of manager Scott Parker, and his commitment to mentoring younger teammates. In an exclusive chat with JioHotstar, the former Manchester City right-back discussed his motivations, gratitude to fans, and hopes for the season ahead.
 
Kyle Walker explains Burnley move 
Walker revealed that joining Burnley felt like a natural progression in his career, citing the club’s family-oriented atmosphere and ambitious vision.
 
“At this point in my career, I felt I needed something different, a real family club,” said Walker. “My son trains at the Burnley ground, and you can feel the energy and direction this club is heading in. I wanted to be part of that.”
 
He added that Burnley's recent progress made them an appealing destination:
 
“Seeing what Burnley has achieved in the last few seasons has been fantastic. I already know some of the lads, and I’m excited to get started.” 
 
Scott Parker's Influence
 
Walker spoke highly of manager Scott Parker, describing him as a significant factor in his decision to sign.
 
“He’s been a massive influence. His style of play is something I’ve always admired. But more than that, he’s someone I trust. I’ve shared a dressing room with him at Spurs and for England, so when he called, I listened.”
 
Leadership and Mentorship
 
With over 400 Premier League appearances under his belt, Walker embraces his role as a mentor.
 
“I try to be a leader on the pitch, and I hope the younger players can look up to me and learn from my experience,” he shared.
“It’s important to give back, not just about football, but about life and how to carry yourself.”
 
Despite his age, Walker insists his hunger remains strong:
 
“Do I feel old? No. I still feel sharp, and I want to contribute however I can.”
 
Eager for the Season Ahead 
Walker stressed the importance of pre-season bonding and shared his excitement about becoming part of the squad.
 
“Pre-season is when you build real connections. I didn’t come here thinking I’m above anyone, I’m just another teammate, ready for my initiation song!” he laughed.
 
Message to the Burnley Fans 
“Turf Moor can be a fortress when the fans get behind us. I’ve played here before, and it’s never easy. We need that home energy to help us stay in the best league in the world.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sunderland sign Granit Xhaka from Leverkusen in surprise transfer

Bayern Munich rope in Luis Diaz from Liverpool on 4-year contract

Mohun Bagan look to regroup in Durand Cup before ACL2 challenge

Barcelona confirm Ter Stegen has undergone successful back surgery

Barcelona pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with jersey featuring his logo

Topics :Football News

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story