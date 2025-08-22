Friday, August 22, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prize money for Durand Cup 2025 winners announced at Rs 1.21 crore

The winners of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup will walk away with a prize money of Rs 1.21 crore, the highest champion's purse in the 137-year history of Asia's oldest football tournament.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The winners of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup will walk away with a prize money of Rs 1.21 crore, the highest champion's purse in the 137-year history of Asia's oldest football tournament.

The Durand Cup Organising Committee (DCOC) announced it on the eve the grand finale on Saturday, when defending champions NorthEast United FC clash with debutants Diamond Harbour FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

Earlier this year, the DCOC had announced a 250 percent increase in prize money raising the pool from Rs 1.2 crore in the previous edition to a tournament-record Rs 3 crore this season.

 

The tournament kicked off on July 23 with 24 teams across six groups playing in five cities Jamshedpur, Imphal, Kokrajhar, Shillong and Kolkata.

Eight teams progressed to the knockouts.

Prize purse:  Champions - RS 1.21 crore  Runners-up - Rs 60 lakh  Losing semi-finalists - Rs 25 lakh each  Losing quarter-finalists - Rs 15 lakh each  Individual Awards: Golden Ball (Best player of the tournament), Golden Boot (Highest goal scorer) and Golden Gloves (Best goalkeeper) winners to receive Rs 3 lakh each, plus a brand-new Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

football

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

