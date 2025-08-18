Monday, August 18, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Santos fires coach and Neymar Jr. in tears after 6-0 loss at home

Santos fires coach and Neymar Jr. in tears after 6-0 loss at home

Santos fired its coach, Cleber Xavier, after a 6-0 home loss to Vasco Da Gama that saw Neymar leave the field in tears after the match.

Neymar Jr

Neymar Jr

AP Sao Paulo
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Santos fired its coach, Cleber Xavier, after a 6-0 home loss to Vasco Da Gama that saw Neymar leave the field in tears after the match.

The club thanks the coach for the services provided, Santos said of Xavier, who only took over in April, and wishes him luck in the continuation of his career.

The result on Sunday left Santos famously the club of Brazil great Pele and now Neymar in 15th place in the 20-team Brazilian top flight, two points above the relegation zone. 

Neymar was consoled on the field by a member of Santos' backroom staff after a game that saw Vasco's Philippe Coutinho score twice.

 

The 33-year-old Neymar, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star, returned to his boyhood club in January after an underwhelming spell in Saudi Arabia and signed a contract extension in June keeping him at Santos until the end of the year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MUN vs ARS

Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League live match time and streaming

Khalid Jamil

Khalid Jamil explains Sunil Chhetri's exclusion from Indian squad

Rasmus Hojlund

Amorim drops Hojlund from squad to face Arsenal amid Milan interest

Lionel Messi

WATCH: Lionel Messi stuns fans with no-look assist on Inter Miami return

Cherki

New Signings Reijnders, Cherki shine in Manchester City win over Wolves

Topics : Football News Neymar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateGarena Free Fire Max CodePM Modi Diwali DhamakaEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon