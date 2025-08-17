Home / Sports / Football News / WATCH: Lionel Messi stuns fans with no-look assist on Inter Miami return

WATCH: Lionel Messi stuns fans with no-look assist on Inter Miami return

Lionel Messi announced his comeback from injury in trademark style, reminding the footballing world that his magic is far from fading. In front of a roaring crowd at Chase Stadium, the Argentine maestro helped guide Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over reigning MLS champions LA Galaxy on Saturday night.
 
Despite missing the previous two games with a hamstring issue sustained on August 2 during the Leagues Cup, Messi returned with a goal and a dazzling no-look assist that left fans stunned. His teammate Maximiliano Falcón summed it up best: “We’re used to this. You saw what he did, got a clean look and finished like only he can.”
Having rejoined training midweek, Messi was confirmed fit by coach Javier Mascherano ahead of the clash. Though he and fellow Argentine Rodrigo De Paul skipped pregame warmups, the two world champions entered at halftime to thunderous applause, and immediately made an impact. 
 
Messi found the net within minutes of coming on, reinforcing his position as MLS’ top scorer this season. But the real highlight came moments later when he produced a no-look pass that set up Luis Suárez for Miami’s third goal, a moment that had the stadium erupting and social media buzzing.
 
Mascherano, speaking after the match, praised Messi’s hunger to play. “Leo always wants to be on the pitch. He even asked to play against Orlando. That competitive drive is what makes him who he is.”
 
Messi’s return couldn’t have come at a better time. Inter Miami are gearing up for a crucial clash on Wednesday against Mexican giants Tigres UANL in South Florida. Meanwhile, LA Galaxy, already through to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, rotated their squad in preparation for their upcoming showdown with Pachuca.
 
Messi’s 45-minute performance was a reminder of why he's still the heartbeat of this Inter Miami side—and why no one writes him off, even after a short layoff.

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

