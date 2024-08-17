Durand Cup derby cancelled amid protests over doctor's rape in Kolkata

The Durand Cup derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, scheduled at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday, has been cancelled because of the prevailing unrest in the city, sources said. The decision was taken following a meeting between the Kolkata Police officials and organisers of the tournament. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Both the teams will be awarded a point each, while the fans will get full refund for the tickets they bought," an official told PTI. It is also learnt that all the Durand Cup matches slated in Kolkata could be shifted to Jamshedpur. An official communication is awaited.

There has been widespread protests following the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city on August 9.

On Saturday, the Indian Medical Association called for a 24-hour nationwide strike to protest the rape and murder of their colleague.



Around one lakh people are expected to gather near the 66,000-capacity stadium, especially after both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal fan clubs called for protests.

"On behalf of the Durand Cup Organising Committee, this is to regretfully inform you that the final Group A fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal FC, scheduled to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on August 18, 2024 at 7.00pm, stands abandoned," said a statement from Durand Cup Media.

"The Pre-derby press conference scheduled for 5.30pm today (August 17, 2024) also stands cancelled," it added.

All online and offline tickets will be refunded following the cancellation of the match, according to their ticketing partner, Bookmyshow.

"The dates and the refund process will be notified within the next two days," it added.

It is learnt that both the teams will be awarded a point each, but it has to be decided by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the sport's apex body in the country.

It is also not known whether the knockout stage matches and the summit clash, which is slated at the Salt Lake Stadium on August 31, will be shifted.

The marquee clash between arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, which was the season's first derby, was also the concluding league match of the tournament.

As per the current standings, Mohun Bagan are ahead on goal difference against East Bengal and both have six points each.

The six group toppers and two best second-placed teams will make the cut for the last-eight.

Fans to 'unite for a cause'



Despite the cancellation of the derby match, Mohun Bagan and East Bengals fans clubs have vowed to come together and make "their voices heard".

"Sarkar maath atakale amra raasta atkabo (If the government stops us to enter the stadium, we will block the roads," reads a poster jointly issued by Mohun Bagan and East Bengal fan clubs.

Terming this a 'Black Day' for Kolkata Maidan, Prasenjit Sarkar, president of the Mariners' Base Camp -- Ultras Mohun Bagan said fans from both the clubs will join together for "one common cause: justice for RG Kar victim".

"The government has dealt a severe blow to football by calling off the derby. The government's action has shown a desire to impose an autocratic rule, and we cannot stand by it silently," Sarkar told PTI.

"Tomorrow, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal fans will join for a cause, and no one can stop us from our voices being heard. There will be thousands on the street opposite the stadium.

"Politics should never be allowed in the stadium. This time we will stand up together for a bigger cause.

"Together, with tifos and banners, we will demand justice. They may try to silence us, but we will not let our voices go unheard," he added.

Rabi Shankar Sen of 'East Bengal the Real Power' also said they will come in huge numbers and gather in front of the stadium's VIP gate.