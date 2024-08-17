Premier League 2024: Arsenal full schedule, squad, live match timings IST

After coming astonishingly close to winning the Premier League title in the last two seasons, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal FC will be looking to break the chain and finally get over the line in the 2024-25 season. The team's impressive performance in the last two seasons, outperforming every club in the Premier League except Manchester City, who eventually edged past them at the last minute to secure the trophy, has instilled a sense of pride and confidence in the Gunners and their fans.
In the 2023-24 season, Arsenal signed players like Kai Havertz and Declan Rice to increase their chance of securing the title, but despite their best efforts, they ended up in the second spot. In the 2024-25 season, the Gunners, with a strong and young core side, will be ready to go all in and climb back the mountain of English football.
Arsenal FC: Squad for the 2024/25 Season
Arsenal will have their familiar core side, along with the addition of new signings like David Raya from Brentford and Italian Ricardo Calafiori from Bologna, to help them secure the title in the 2024-25 season.
Full Squad of Arsenal FC
Goalkeepers
Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein
Defenders
William Saliba, Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhães, Jurriën Timber, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Riccardo Calafiori
Midfielders
Thomas Partey, Martin Ødegaard, Jorginho, Fábio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice
Forwards
Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson
Arsenal FC: Fixtures
Arsenal FC will start their 2024-25 with the opening match against Wolves on August 17 and will hope to convert the saying “Third time’s the charm,” and finally lift the trophy when they face Southampton in their final match of the season on May 25, 2025.
Full EPL 2024/25 Fixtures of Arsenal FC
|Premier League 2024-2025 Full fixture list: Arsenal FC
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Arsenal v Wolves
|17-08-2024
|19:30:00
|Aston Villa v Arsenal
|24-08-2024
|22:00:00
|Arsenal v Brighton
|31-08-2024
|17:00:00
|Spurs v Arsenal
|15-09-2024
|18:30:00
|Man City v Arsenal
|22-09-2024
|21:00:00
|Arsenal v Leicester City
|28-09-2024
|19:30:00
|Arsenal v Southampton
|05-10-2024
|19:30:00
|AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
|20-10-2024
|18:30:00
|Arsenal v Liverpool
|27-10-2024
|22:00:00
|Newcastle United v Arsenal
|02-11-2024
|20:30:00
|Chelsea v Arsenal
|09-11-2024
|20:30:00
|Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
|23-11-2024
|20:30:00
|West Ham v Arsenal
|30-11-2024
|20:30:00
|Arsenal v Man Utd
|03-12-2024
|01:15:00
|Fulham v Arsenal
|07-12-2024
|20:30:00
|Arsenal v Everton
|14-12-2024
|20:30:00
|Crystal Palace v Arsenal
|21-12-2024
|20:30:00
|Arsenal v Ipswich Town
|26-12-2024
|20:30:00
|Brentford v Arsenal
|29-12-2024
|20:30:00
|Brighton v Arsenal
|04-01-2025
|20:30:00
|Arsenal v Spurs
|14-01-2025
|01:15:00
|Arsenal v Aston Villa
|18-01-2025
|20:30:00
|Wolves v Arsenal
|25-01-2025
|20:30:00
|Arsenal v Man City
|01-02-2025
|20:30:00
|Leicester City v Arsenal
|15-02-2025
|20:30:00
|Arsenal v West Ham
|22-02-2025
|20:30:00
|Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
|25-02-2025
|01:15:00
|Man Utd v Arsenal
|08-03-2025
|20:30:00
|Arsenal v Chelsea
|15-03-2025
|20:30:00
|Arsenal v Fulham
|01-04-2025
|00:15:00
|Everton v Arsenal
|05-04-2025
|19:30:00
|Arsenal v Brentford
|12-04-2025
|19:30:00
|Ipswich Town v Arsenal
|19-04-2025
|19:30:00
|Arsenal v Crystal Palace
|26-04-2025
|19:30:00
|Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
|03-05-2025
|19:30:00
|Liverpool v Arsenal
|10-05-2025
|19:30:00
|Arsenal v Newcastle United
|18-05-2025
|19:30:00
|Southampton v Arsenal
|25-05-2025
|20:30:00