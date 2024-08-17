Premier League 2024: Arsenal full schedule, squad, live match timings IST

After coming astonishingly close to winning the Premier League title in the last two seasons, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal FC will be looking to break the chain and finally get over the line in the 2024-25 season. The team's impressive performance in the last two seasons, outperforming every club in the Premier League except Manchester City, who eventually edged past them at the last minute to secure the trophy, has instilled a sense of pride and confidence in the Gunners and their fans.

In the 2023-24 season, Arsenal signed players like Kai Havertz and Declan Rice to increase their chance of securing the title, but despite their best efforts, they ended up in the second spot. In the 2024-25 season, the Gunners, with a strong and young core side, will be ready to go all in and climb back the mountain of English football.

