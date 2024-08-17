Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Premier League 2024: Arsenal full schedule, squad, live match timings IST

Arsenal will start their new campaign with a home fixture against Wolves

Arsenal FC full schedule
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
After coming astonishingly close to winning the Premier League title in the last two seasons, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal FC will be looking to break the chain and finally get over the line in the 2024-25 season. The team's impressive performance in the last two seasons, outperforming every club in the Premier League except Manchester City, who eventually edged past them at the last minute to secure the trophy, has instilled a sense of pride and confidence in the Gunners and their fans.

In the 2023-24 season, Arsenal signed players like Kai Havertz and Declan Rice to increase their chance of securing the title, but despite their best efforts, they ended up in the second spot. In the 2024-25 season, the Gunners, with a strong and young core side, will be ready to go all in and climb back the mountain of English football.

Arsenal FC: Squad for the 2024/25 Season

Arsenal will have their familiar core side, along with the addition of new signings like David Raya from Brentford and Italian Ricardo Calafiori from Bologna, to help them secure the title in the 2024-25 season.

Full Squad of Arsenal FC

Goalkeepers

Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein

Defenders
William Saliba, Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhães, Jurriën Timber, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders
Thomas Partey, Martin Ødegaard, Jorginho, Fábio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Forwards
Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson


Arsenal FC: Fixtures

Arsenal FC will start their 2024-25 with the opening match against Wolves on August 17 and will hope to convert the saying “Third time’s the charm,” and finally lift the trophy when they face Southampton in their final match of the season on May 25, 2025.

Full EPL 2024/25 Fixtures of Arsenal FC
Premier League 2024-2025 Full fixture list: Arsenal FC
Match Date Time (IST)
Arsenal v Wolves 17-08-2024 19:30:00
Aston Villa v Arsenal 24-08-2024 22:00:00
Arsenal v Brighton 31-08-2024 17:00:00
Spurs v Arsenal 15-09-2024 18:30:00
Man City v Arsenal 22-09-2024 21:00:00
Arsenal v Leicester City 28-09-2024 19:30:00
Arsenal v Southampton 05-10-2024 19:30:00
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal 20-10-2024 18:30:00
Arsenal v Liverpool 27-10-2024 22:00:00
Newcastle United v Arsenal 02-11-2024 20:30:00
Chelsea v Arsenal 09-11-2024 20:30:00
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest 23-11-2024 20:30:00
West Ham v Arsenal 30-11-2024 20:30:00
Arsenal v Man Utd 03-12-2024 01:15:00
Fulham v Arsenal 07-12-2024 20:30:00
Arsenal v Everton 14-12-2024 20:30:00
Crystal Palace v Arsenal 21-12-2024 20:30:00
Arsenal v Ipswich Town 26-12-2024 20:30:00
Brentford v Arsenal 29-12-2024 20:30:00
Brighton v Arsenal 04-01-2025 20:30:00
Arsenal v Spurs 14-01-2025 01:15:00
Arsenal v Aston Villa 18-01-2025 20:30:00
Wolves v Arsenal 25-01-2025 20:30:00
Arsenal v Man City 01-02-2025 20:30:00
Leicester City v Arsenal 15-02-2025 20:30:00
Arsenal v West Ham 22-02-2025 20:30:00
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal 25-02-2025 01:15:00
Man Utd v Arsenal 08-03-2025 20:30:00
Arsenal v Chelsea 15-03-2025 20:30:00
Arsenal v Fulham 01-04-2025 00:15:00
Everton v Arsenal 05-04-2025 19:30:00
Arsenal v Brentford 12-04-2025 19:30:00
Ipswich Town v Arsenal 19-04-2025 19:30:00
Arsenal v Crystal Palace 26-04-2025 19:30:00
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth 03-05-2025 19:30:00
Liverpool v Arsenal 10-05-2025 19:30:00
Arsenal v Newcastle United 18-05-2025 19:30:00
Southampton v Arsenal 25-05-2025 20:30:00

England Premier League

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

