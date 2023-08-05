Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC to face Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata

The Islanders from Mumbai City FC are set to take the field against the century-old Mohammedan Sporting Club in a Group B encounter of the 132nd Durand Cup, here at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) on what will be Super Saturday's second football game on Saturday.

The match kicks off at 4.45 pm local time. In Saturday's first match, Bodoland FC take on Rajasthan United FC in the first-ever Durand Cup game in Kokrajhar.

The visitors have made their intentions clear by announcing a strong 29-member squad, featuring all their top stars including Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Pereryra Diaz, Phurba Lachenpa as well as new signings like Akash Mishra, Tiri and Jayesh Rane. The Des Buckingham schooled side were runner-up last time and would love to go one better this time around.

Local giants Mohammedan Sporting on the other hand are in the midst of a lively Calcutta Football League campaign where they are currently placed third. Forwards like Beneston Barretto, David Lalhlansanga, and Bikas Singh are in good goal-scoring form and Mumbai will not have it easy in front of home supporters.

Mairajuddin Wadoo, coach of the Black and White brigade said ahead of the game, "I think the boys are ready and there is a very good atmosphere in the team and in the dressing room. Everyone is working very hard and we all know the importance of this game in the Cup, which is very important for us. Also, we are looking forward to have a good game."

On being asked on the key to victory tomorrow Wadoo, a former player for club and country said, "I think hard work. I think without hard work there's no success. So we are looking forward to put our best foot forward tomorrow and make sure that we do our very best on the pitch. The squad is doing well. We have foreigners, they have just arrived and are gelling well as a team. So, I think it's been almost two months since we have started the season and that the boys, they have already recognized everything, the atmosphere in Calcutta and everyone looks very positive. So that is the key."

The live coverage of the 132nd Durand Cup 2023 can be seen on Sony Sports Ten 2 channels as well as live stream on SonyLIV.

Once an integral part of the "Big Three" of the famous Kolkata Maidans, the labyrinth of Indian football once upon a time, Mohammedan Sporting have been twice runner-up in the Durand Cup over the past three editions.

Mumbai City on the other hand are one of the teams today in India with a big match temperament. It will be a rocking Saturday evening of football in Kolkata.