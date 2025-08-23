Durand Cup winners list: Which team won most titles in 137-year history?

|Durand Cup champions - full list
|Year
|Winner
|Runners-up
|1888
|Royal Scots Fusiliers
|Highland Light Infantry
|1889
|Highland Light Infantry
|Shimla Rifles (2nd Punjab Volunteer Rifle Corps)
|1890
|Highland Light Infantry
|Royal Irish Fusiliers
|1891
|King’s Own Scottish Borderers
|East Lancashire Regiment
|1892
|King’s Own Scottish Borderers
|Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
|1893
|Highland Light Infantry
|Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
|1894
|Highland Light Infantry
|Royal Scots Fusiliers
|1895
|Highland Light Infantry
|Somerset Light Infantry
|1896
|Somerset Light Infantry
|Black Watch
|1897
|Black Watch
|Shimla Rifles
|1898
|Black Watch
|North Staffordshire Regiment
|1899
|Black Watch
|Yorkshire Regiment
|1900
|South Wales Borderers
|East Lancashire Regiment
|1901
|South Wales Borderers
|South Staffordshire Regiment
|1902
|Hampshire Regiment
|East Lancashire Regiment
|1903
|Royal Irish Rifles
|Queen’s Regiment
|1904
|North Staffordshire Regiment
|Black Watch
|1905
|Royal Dragoons
|Dorsetshire Regiment
|1906
|Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
|Bedfordshire Regiment
|1907
|Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
|Royal Welch Fusiliers
|1908
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|Royal Irish Rifles
|1909
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|King’s Regiment
|1910
|Royal Scots
|King’s Royal Rifle Corps
|1911
|Black Watch
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|1912
|Royal Scots
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|1913
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|King’s Royal Rifle Corps
|1920
|Black Watch
|Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
|1921
|Worcestershire Regiment
|Royal Fusiliers
|1922
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|Royal Field Artillery
|1923
|Cheshire Regiment
|Essex Regiment
|1924
|Worcestershire Regiment
|Essex Regiment
|1925
|Sherwood Foresters
|Worcestershire Regiment
|1926
|Durham Light Infantry
|Sherwood Foresters
|1927
|York and Lancaster Regiment
|Eastern Railway SC
|1928
|Sherwood Foresters
|York and Lancaster Regiment
|1929
|York and Lancaster Regiment
|East Yorkshire Regiment
|1930
|York and Lancaster Regiment
|Royal Leicestershire Regiment
|1931
|Devonshire Regiment
|Border Regiment
|1932
|King’s Shropshire Light Infantry
|Devonshire Regiment
|1933
|King’s Shropshire Light Infantry
|Royal Leicestershire Regiment
|1934
|Royal Corps of Signals
|Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
|1935
|Border Regiment
|Royal Norfolk Regiment
|1936
|Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
|Green Howards
|1937
|Border Regiment
|Royal Scots
|1938
|South Wales Borderers
|Border Regiment
|1940
|Mohammedan Sporting Club
|Royal Warwickshire Regiment
|1950
|Hyderabad City Police
|Mohun Bagan
|1951
|East Bengal
|Rajasthan Armed Constabulary
|1952
|East Bengal
|Hyderabad City Police
|1953
|Mohun Bagan
|National Defence Academy
|1954
|Hyderabad City Police
|Hindustan Aircraft Limited
|1955
|Madras Regimental Centre
|Indian Air Force
|1956
|East Bengal
|Hyderabad City Police
|1957
|Hyderabad City Police
|East Bengal
|1958
|Madras Regimental Centre
|Gorkha Brigade
|1959
|Mohun Bagan
|Mohammedan SC
|1960
|Mohun Bagan & East Bengal
|Joint (a.e.t. draw)
|1961
|Andhra Pradesh Police
|Mohun Bagan
|1963
|Mohun Bagan
|Andhra Pradesh Police
|1964
|Mohun Bagan
|East Bengal
|1965
|Mohun Bagan
|Punjab Police
|1966
|Gorkha Brigade
|Sikh Regimental Centre
|1967
|East Bengal
|Bengal Nagpur Railway
|1968
|Border Security Force
|East Bengal
|1969
|Gorkha Brigade
|Border Security Force
|1970
|East Bengal
|Mohun Bagan
|1971
|Border Security Force
|Leaders Club
|1972
|East Bengal
|Mohun Bagan
|1973
|Border Security Force
|Rajasthan Armed Constabulary
|1974
|Mohun Bagan
|JCT
|1975
|Border Security Force
|JCT
|1976
|Border Security Force & JCT
|Joint (A.E.T draw)
|1977
|Mohun Bagan
|JCT
|1978
|East Bengal
|Mohun Bagan
|1979
|Mohun Bagan
|Punjab Police
|1980
|Mohun Bagan
|Mohammedan SC
|1981
|Border Security Force
|JCT
|1982
|Mohun Bagan & East Bengal
|Joint (A.E.T draw)
|1983
|JCT
|Mohun Bagan
|1984
|Mohun Bagan
|East Bengal
|1985
|Mohun Bagan
|JCT
|1986
|Mohun Bagan
|East Bengal
|1987
|JCT
|Mohun Bagan
|1988
|Border Security Force
|East Bengal
|1989
|East Bengal
|Mohun Bagan
|1990
|East Bengal
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|1991
|East Bengal
|Border Security Force
|1992
|JCT
|Mohammedan SC
|1993
|East Bengal
|Punjab State Electricity Board
|1994
|Mohun Bagan
|East Bengal
|1995
|East Bengal
|Tata Football Academy
|1996
|JCT
|Al-Naft
|1997
|Kochin
|Mohun Bagan
|1998
|Mahindra United
|East Bengal
|1999
|Salgaocar
|East Bengal
|2000
|Mohun Bagan
|Mahindra United
|2001
|Mahindra United
|Churchill Brothers
|2002
|East Bengal
|Army XI
|2003
|Salgaocar
|East Bengal
|2004
|East Bengal
|Mohun Bagan
|2005
|Army XI
|Sporting Goa
|2006
|Dempo
|JCT
|2007
|Churchill Brothers
|Mahindra United
|2008
|Mahindra United
|Churchill Brothers
|2009
|Churchill Brothers
|Mohun Bagan
|2010
|United SC (Prayag United)
|JCT
|2011
|Churchill Brothers
|Prayag United
|2012
|Air India
|Dodsal FC
|2013
|Mohammedan SC
|ONGC
|2014
|Salgaocar FC
|Pune FC
|2016
|Army Green
|NEROCA FC
|2019
|Gokulam Kerala
|Mohun Bagan
|2021
|FC Goa
|Mohammedan SC
|2022
|Bengaluru FC
|Mumbai City FC
|2023
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|East Bengal
|2024
|NorthEast United FC
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|2025
|NorthEast United FC
|Diamond Harbour FC
