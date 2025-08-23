Durand Cup winners list: Which team won most titles in 137-year history?

The Durand Cup is an iconic football tournament held annually in India, featuring participation from professional clubs and teams representing various branches of the armed forces. As Asia’s oldest football competition and the third oldest in the world, the Durand Cup holds a distinguished place in global football history.

Organisers and Legacy

Jointly administered by the Durand Football Tournament Society (DFTS) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the tournament serves as the traditional curtain-raiser to India’s football season. Its origins trace back to 1888, when Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, the then Foreign Secretary of British India, established the tournament.

Spanning more than a century, the Durand Cup’s legacy is broadly categorized into pre-independence and post-independence eras, reflecting its evolution alongside Indian football. Early Years: The Pre-Independence Era During its formative years, the competition was primarily contested by British and Indian military forces, including the British Army, Indian Army, frontier-security regiments, and volunteer battalions. The first champions were the Royal Scots Fusiliers, who defeated Highland Light Infantry 2-1 in the inaugural final. Highland Light Infantry, in turn, won the second edition and later tied with Black Watch, the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, for the most titles in the pre-independence era. Both regiments claimed the trophy five times each before 1947.

Indian Teams Break Through The dominance of military teams began to wane in 1940 when Mohammedan Sporting etched their name in history as the first Indian civilian club to win the title. They triumphed 2-1 over the Royal Warwickshire Regiment and were also the last winners before the tournament was paused due to World War II and the Partition of India. A New Era: Post-Independence Achievements The tournament resumed in 1950, marking a new chapter in independent India’s football journey. That year, Hyderabad City Police lifted the trophy after beating Mohun Bagan in the final. Hyderabad City Police went on to win again in 1954 and 1957, and later in 1961 under a new identity – Andhra Pradesh Police.

ALSO READ: Durand Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS, NEUFC vs DHFC final: NorthEast Utd lift 2nd title with dominant 6-1 win Durand Cup champions - full list Year Winner Runners-up 1888 Royal Scots Fusiliers Highland Light Infantry 1889 Highland Light Infantry Shimla Rifles (2nd Punjab Volunteer Rifle Corps) 1890 Highland Light Infantry Royal Irish Fusiliers 1891 King’s Own Scottish Borderers East Lancashire Regiment 1892 King’s Own Scottish Borderers Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders 1893 Highland Light Infantry Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders 1894 Highland Light Infantry Royal Scots Fusiliers 1895 Highland Light Infantry Somerset Light Infantry 1896 Somerset Light Infantry Black Watch 1897 Black Watch Shimla Rifles 1898 Black Watch North Staffordshire Regiment 1899 Black Watch Yorkshire Regiment 1900 South Wales Borderers East Lancashire Regiment 1901 South Wales Borderers South Staffordshire Regiment 1902 Hampshire Regiment East Lancashire Regiment 1903 Royal Irish Rifles Queen’s Regiment 1904 North Staffordshire Regiment Black Watch 1905 Royal Dragoons Dorsetshire Regiment 1906 Cameronians (Scottish Rifles) Bedfordshire Regiment 1907 Cameronians (Scottish Rifles) Royal Welch Fusiliers 1908 Lancashire Fusiliers Royal Irish Rifles 1909 Lancashire Fusiliers King’s Regiment 1910 Royal Scots King’s Royal Rifle Corps 1911 Black Watch Lancashire Fusiliers 1912 Royal Scots Lancashire Fusiliers 1913 Lancashire Fusiliers King’s Royal Rifle Corps 1920 Black Watch Cameronians (Scottish Rifles) 1921 Worcestershire Regiment Royal Fusiliers 1922 Lancashire Fusiliers Royal Field Artillery 1923 Cheshire Regiment Essex Regiment 1924 Worcestershire Regiment Essex Regiment 1925 Sherwood Foresters Worcestershire Regiment 1926 Durham Light Infantry Sherwood Foresters 1927 York and Lancaster Regiment Eastern Railway SC 1928 Sherwood Foresters York and Lancaster Regiment 1929 York and Lancaster Regiment East Yorkshire Regiment 1930 York and Lancaster Regiment Royal Leicestershire Regiment 1931 Devonshire Regiment Border Regiment 1932 King’s Shropshire Light Infantry Devonshire Regiment 1933 King’s Shropshire Light Infantry Royal Leicestershire Regiment 1934 Royal Corps of Signals Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders 1935 Border Regiment Royal Norfolk Regiment 1936 Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Green Howards 1937 Border Regiment Royal Scots 1938 South Wales Borderers Border Regiment 1940 Mohammedan Sporting Club Royal Warwickshire Regiment 1950 Hyderabad City Police Mohun Bagan 1951 East Bengal Rajasthan Armed Constabulary 1952 East Bengal Hyderabad City Police 1953 Mohun Bagan National Defence Academy 1954 Hyderabad City Police Hindustan Aircraft Limited 1955 Madras Regimental Centre Indian Air Force 1956 East Bengal Hyderabad City Police 1957 Hyderabad City Police East Bengal 1958 Madras Regimental Centre Gorkha Brigade 1959 Mohun Bagan Mohammedan SC 1960 Mohun Bagan & East Bengal Joint (a.e.t. draw) 1961 Andhra Pradesh Police Mohun Bagan 1963 Mohun Bagan Andhra Pradesh Police 1964 Mohun Bagan East Bengal 1965 Mohun Bagan Punjab Police 1966 Gorkha Brigade Sikh Regimental Centre 1967 East Bengal Bengal Nagpur Railway 1968 Border Security Force East Bengal 1969 Gorkha Brigade Border Security Force 1970 East Bengal Mohun Bagan 1971 Border Security Force Leaders Club 1972 East Bengal Mohun Bagan 1973 Border Security Force Rajasthan Armed Constabulary 1974 Mohun Bagan JCT 1975 Border Security Force JCT 1976 Border Security Force & JCT Joint (A.E.T draw) 1977 Mohun Bagan JCT 1978 East Bengal Mohun Bagan 1979 Mohun Bagan Punjab Police 1980 Mohun Bagan Mohammedan SC 1981 Border Security Force JCT 1982 Mohun Bagan & East Bengal Joint (A.E.T draw) 1983 JCT Mohun Bagan 1984 Mohun Bagan East Bengal 1985 Mohun Bagan JCT 1986 Mohun Bagan East Bengal 1987 JCT Mohun Bagan 1988 Border Security Force East Bengal 1989 East Bengal Mohun Bagan 1990 East Bengal Mahindra & Mahindra 1991 East Bengal Border Security Force 1992 JCT Mohammedan SC 1993 East Bengal Punjab State Electricity Board 1994 Mohun Bagan East Bengal 1995 East Bengal Tata Football Academy 1996 JCT Al-Naft 1997 Kochin Mohun Bagan 1998 Mahindra United East Bengal 1999 Salgaocar East Bengal 2000 Mohun Bagan Mahindra United 2001 Mahindra United Churchill Brothers 2002 East Bengal Army XI 2003 Salgaocar East Bengal 2004 East Bengal Mohun Bagan 2005 Army XI Sporting Goa 2006 Dempo JCT 2007 Churchill Brothers Mahindra United 2008 Mahindra United Churchill Brothers 2009 Churchill Brothers Mohun Bagan 2010 United SC (Prayag United) JCT 2011 Churchill Brothers Prayag United 2012 Air India Dodsal FC 2013 Mohammedan SC ONGC 2014 Salgaocar FC Pune FC 2016 Army Green NEROCA FC 2019 Gokulam Kerala Mohun Bagan 2021 FC Goa Mohammedan SC 2022 Bengaluru FC Mumbai City FC 2023 Mohun Bagan Super Giant East Bengal 2024 NorthEast United FC Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2025 NorthEast United FC Diamond Harbour FC Another team to achieve this rare feat of winning under two different names is Mahindra United, who clinched the title in 1998 as Mahindra and Mahindra, and again in 2001 and 2008 under their current name.

Overall Champions and Club Achievements Throughout its rich history, the Durand Cup has seen 44 unique champions, 24 from the pre-independence era and 20 since 1950. Most Successful Clubs Mohun Bagan stands tall as the most successful side with 17 titles, followed closely by arch-rivals East Bengal, who have won 16 times. These two Kolkata giants also top the list for the most appearances in finals, with Mohun Bagan reaching 31 finals (including 14 runner-up finishes) and East Bengal making 27 appearances (with 11 as runners-up). Historic Hat-Tricks Mohun Bagan holds the distinction of winning three consecutive titles twice, first from 1963 to 1965, and again from 1984 to 1986.