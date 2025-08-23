Durand Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE, NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour FC final: Action begins at 5:30 PM
The 2025 Durand Cup final promises a thrilling encounter as defending champions NorthEast United FC take on debutants Diamond Harbour FC at the historic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata tonight. Both teams have delivered strong performances throughout the tournament and are now just one win away from lifting Asia’s oldest club football trophy.
For NorthEast United, it’s a chance to secure back-to-back titles and further assert their dominance in Indian football. Meanwhile, Diamond Harbour FC’s maiden campaign has already been extraordinary, with a win in the final set to mark their first-ever major title.
The stakes are high, not only will the winner take home the prestigious Durand Cup, but also a record ₹1.21 crore in prize money, the largest in the tournament’s 137-year history. With both sides showing top form, fans can expect a high-octane, emotionally charged final.
NorthEast United’s Road to the Final
The reigning champions cruised through the group stage with two wins and a draw. They hammered Bodoland FC 4-0 in the quarters and edged Shillong Lajong 1-0 in the semifinals. Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie has starred with seven goals, while the team’s defensive discipline and leadership from captain Míchel Zabaco have been key.
Diamond Harbour’s Dream Run
Despite an early loss to Mohun Bagan SG, Diamond Harbour bounced back with dominant wins, including a stunning 8-1 thrashing of BSF FT. Knockout wins over Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC showcased their grit. Forwards Luka Majcen and Jobby Justin have been instrumental, with a strong midfield and solid backline adding to their balance.
NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 Starting 11:
NorthEast United FC starting 11 (probable): Gurmeet Singh (GK), Redeem Tlang, Asheer Akhtar, Michel Zobaco, Buanthanglun Samte, Andy Rodríguez, Mayakkannan, Chema Nunez, Jithin MS, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, Alaaeddine Ajaraie
Diamond Harbour FC starting 11 (probable): Susnata Malik (GK), Ajith Kumar, Mikel Kortazar, Naresh Singh, Melroy Assisi, Clayton, Lalliansanga, Paul Ramfangzauva, Girik Khosla, Luka Majcen, Joby Justin
NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 final Live Telecast: The live telecast of the Durand Cup 2025 final match between NorthEast United and Diamond Harbour FC will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 final Live streaming: The Durand Cup 2025 final match between NorthEast United and Diamond Harbour FC will be available on the SonyLIV website and app in India.
5:15 PM
NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the kickoff in the final showdown as the anticipation builds among the fans. The title is at stake and it is expected to be a hard fought game tonight.
5:05 PM
NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Diamond Harbour the home side tonight?
With the Bengal-based Diamond Harbour side expected to be backed more at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, it will be interesting to how many fans from the NorthEast show up tonight and whether they will be able to give some competition to the 'home fan'.
4:54 PM
NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Prize money details!
The upcoming Durand Cup final carries immense stakes, as the winning team will not only claim the prestigious trophy but also receive a record-breaking prize of ₹1.21 crore, the highest in the tournament’s illustrious 137-year history. With both NorthEast United and Diamond Harbour FC in top form, the stage is set for a thrilling, high-energy clash that promises drama, passion, and intense competition as both teams look to etch their names in Indian football history.
4:44 PM
NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NEUFC eyeing consecutive titles!
NorthEast United will be aiming to clinch consecutive titles and strengthen their position as a dominant force in Indian football. On the other hand, Diamond Harbour FC have already had a remarkable debut run, and a victory in the final would earn them their first major trophy.
4:36 PM
NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Diamond Harbour eleven!
DHFC starting 11: Mirshad (GK); Kortazar, Mandi, Ruatkima; Renthlei, Paul, Ajith; Justin (C); Samuel, Girik, Majcen
4:34 PM
NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NorthEast starting lineup!
NEUFC starting 11: Gurmeet(GK); Zabaco (C), Asheer, Redeem, Sangte; Mayakkannan, Gaitan, Thoi; Chema Nunez, Parthib, Ajaraie
4:28 PM
NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Final showdown awaits!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Durand Cup 2025 final clash between NorthEast United and Diamond Harbour FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Can Diamond Harbour produce an upset on the night against the defending champions. Action to begin at 5:30 PM IST.
