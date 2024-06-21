Euro to FIFA World Cup: Fastest goals scored in international, club history

Albania's Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in the history of European Championship (Euro Cup) history when he found the back of the net in the 23rd second against Italy in Euro Cup 2024 on June 16.
Bajrami broke the 20-year-old record held by Russia's Dmitri Kirichenko during 2004 Euro Cup on June 20 against Greece.
Fastest Goal in Euro Cup history
Rank
Goalscorer
Goalscorer country
Fixture
Year and Date
Result (Winner)
Time
1
Nedim Bajrami
Albania
Italy vs Albania
15th June 2024
2-1 (Italy)
23 seconds
2
Dmitri Kirichenko
Russia
Russia vs Greece
20th June 2004
(2-1) Russia
1 minute 7 seconds
3
Emil Forsberg
Sweden
Sweden vs Poland
23rd June 2021
(3-2) Sweden
1 minute 22 seconds
4
Yussuf Poulsen
Denmark
Denmark vs Belgium
17th June 2021
(2-1) Belgium
1 minute 39 seconds
5
Robert Lewandowski
Poland
Poland vs Portugal
30th June 2016
Portugal win penalties
1 minute 40 seconds
Who scored fastest goal in International football history?
Lukas Podolski scored the fastest goal in international football history.
Top 10 fastest goal in international football
Player name
Time
Match
Year
Competition
Lukas Podolski
6 seconds
Germany vs Ecuador
2013
International Friendly
Christian Benteke
8.1 seconds
Belgium vs Gibraltar
2016
World Cup Qualifiers
Davide Gualtieri
8.3 seconds
England vs San Marino
1993
World Cup Qualifiers
Paul Onuachu
9 seconds
Nigeria vs Egypt
2019
International Friendly
Hakan Sukur
10.8 seconds
South Korea vs Turkey
2002
World Cup
Diego Souza
12 seconds
Australia vs Brazil
2017
International friendly
Alex Morgan (Women's football)
12 seconds
USA vs Costa Rica
2016
Olympics Qualifiers
M. Vijayan
12 seconds
India vs Bhutan
1999
SAF Games
Yan Naing Oo
13 seconds
India vs Myanmar
2017
AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
Neymar
14 seconds
Brazil vs Honduras
2016
Rio Olympics
Who scored fastest goal in FIFA World Cup history?
Turkey's Hakan Sukur scored the fastest goal in FIFA World Cup history.