Euro to FIFA World Cup: Fastest goals scored in international, club history

Albania's Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in the history of European Championship (Euro Cup) history. Turkey's Hakan Sukur scored the fastest goal in FIFA World Cup history.

Football key stats
Albania's Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in the history of European Championship (Euro Cup) history when he found the back of the net in the 23rd second against Italy in Euro Cup 2024 on June 16.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Gavin Stokes scored the fastest goal in the history of football when he found the back of the net in just 2.1 seconds during Maryhill vs Clyderbank football in 2017 Super League. 

Fastest Goals in Football History
Rank Goalscorer Fixture League Result Year Time
1 Gavin Stokes Maryhill vs Clydebank Superleague Division One (Scotland) 3-0 2017 2.1 seconds
2 Vuk Bakic GSP Polet vs FK Dorcol Serbian 2 League 4-1 2012 2.2 seconds
3 Ryan Hall Croydon FC vs Cockfosters London Senior Trophy 3-0 2024 2.31 seconds
4 Jack Lyons Rusthall vs Chatham Town FA Youth Cup 5-2 2023 2.52 seconds
5 Marc Burrows Cowes Sports Reserves vs Eastleigh Reserves Harwood-Vauxhall Isle of Wight Saturday League 5-3 2004 2.56 seconds
6 Ricardo Olivera Rio Negro Capital vs Soriano Interior Uruguay Amatuer Cup 1-1 1998 2.8 seconds
7 Fred America Mineiro vs Vila Nova Campeonato Mineiro (Brazil) 1-5 2003 3.17 seconds
8 Colin Cowperthwaite Barrow vs Kettering Town Southern League Premier Division Central 4-0 1979 3.55 seconds
9 Richard Wetton Oakwood vs Lingfield Peter Bentley Challenge Cup 2-6 2017 3.57 seconds
10 Bart van der Veer LTC vs Oeverzwaluwen Eerste Klasse (The Netherlands) 2-4 2014 3.6 seconds

Who scored fastest goal in European Championship (Euro Cup) history?

Albania's Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in the history of European Championship (Euro Cup) history when he found the back of the net in the 23rd second against Italy in Euro Cup 2024 on June 16.

Bajrami broke the 20-year-old record held by Russia's Dmitri Kirichenko during 2004 Euro Cup on June 20 against Greece.

Fastest Goal in Euro Cup history
Rank Goalscorer Goalscorer country Fixture Year and Date Result (Winner) Time
1 Nedim Bajrami Albania Italy vs Albania 15th June 2024 2-1 (Italy) 23 seconds
2 Dmitri Kirichenko Russia Russia vs Greece 20th June 2004 (2-1) Russia 1 minute 7 seconds
3 Emil Forsberg Sweden Sweden vs Poland 23rd June 2021 (3-2) Sweden 1 minute 22 seconds
4 Yussuf Poulsen Denmark Denmark vs Belgium 17th June 2021 (2-1) Belgium 1 minute 39 seconds
5 Robert Lewandowski Poland Poland vs Portugal 30th June 2016 Portugal win penalties 1 minute 40 seconds

Who scored fastest goal in International football history?

Lukas Podolski scored the fastest goal in international football history.


Top 10 fastest goal in international football
Player name Time Match Year Competition
Lukas Podolski 6 seconds Germany vs Ecuador 2013 International Friendly
Christian Benteke 8.1 seconds Belgium vs Gibraltar 2016 World Cup Qualifiers
Davide Gualtieri 8.3 seconds England vs San Marino 1993 World Cup Qualifiers
Paul Onuachu 9 seconds Nigeria vs Egypt 2019 International Friendly
Hakan Sukur 10.8 seconds South Korea vs Turkey 2002 World Cup
Diego Souza 12 seconds Australia vs Brazil 2017 International friendly
Alex Morgan (Women's football) 12 seconds USA vs Costa Rica 2016 Olympics Qualifiers
M. Vijayan 12 seconds India vs Bhutan 1999 SAF Games
Yan Naing Oo 13 seconds India vs Myanmar 2017 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
Neymar 14 seconds Brazil vs Honduras 2016 Rio Olympics


Who scored fastest goal in FIFA World Cup history?

Turkey's Hakan Sukur scored the fastest goal in FIFA World Cup history.

Fastest goals in FIFA World Cup history
Rank Player (Country) Time Opponent FIFA World Cup edition
1 Hakan Sukur (Turkey) 11 seconds South Korea Japan/South Korea 2002
2 Vaclav Masek (Czech Republic) 16 seconds Mexico Chile 1962
3 Ernst Lehner (Germany) 24 seconds Austria Italy 1934
4 Bryan Robson (England) 27 seconds France Spain 1982
5 Clint Dempsey (USA) 30 seconds Ghana Brazil 2014
6 Emile Veinante (France) 35 seconds Belgium France 1938
7 Arne Nyberg (Sweden) 35 seconds Hungary France 1938
8 Bernard Lacombe (France) 37 seconds Italy Argentina 1978
9 Florian Albert (Hungary) 50 seconds Bulgaria Chile 1962
10 Adalbert Desu (Romania) 50 seconds Peru Uruguay 1930

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

