Euro 2024: UEFA charges Albania over 'provocative message' and fireworks

UEFA didn't say which message it objected to, only that the charge relates to transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event

Albania football team
Albania football team. Photo: X
AP Frankfurt
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 1:26 PM IST
Albania is facing four UEFA charges over a provocative message allegedly displayed by its fans and other behavior in a European Championship loss to Italy.

UEFA said Sunday that the Albanian soccer federation was facing disciplinary proceedings over the message, the throwing of objects, use of fireworks and an invasion of the field of play. One person entered the field of play near the end of the game, which Albania lost 2-1.

UEFA didn't say which message it objected to, only that the charge relates to transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event.

Some Albanian fans had displayed flags of the Kosovo Liberation Army. Ethnic Albanian separatists from the group fought a 1998-1999 war with Serbian forces in what was then the province of Kosovo.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008. Serbia doesn't recognize it as independent.

A flag depicting a map of Greater Albania was also displayed at the game.

The charges are the first disciplinary matters announced by UEFA at Euro 2024, which began Friday.

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

