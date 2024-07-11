Euro Cup 2024 semifinal: England beats Netherlands 2-1, reaches final

Ollie Watkins' late goal and Harry Kane's stunner from the spotkick helped England seal a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the second semi-final match of the ongoing EURO 2024 at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Gareth Southgate's men write their names in the history book as the Three Lions are set to play a final of a major tournament on foreign soil for the first time. The team also is now one step closer to ending their 58-year wait to win a major tournament.

The Three Lions will face the mighty Spain in the final match of the prestigious tournament on Sunday at the Olympiastadion.

The game started with the Netherlands dominating the first ten minutes of the match. Xavi Simons gave an early lead to the Dutch after his stunning goal outside the English box. Simons picked the ball on the left side of the box and drove it towards the penalty box before unleashing a stunner.

The Dutch failed to keep their momentum as the Three Lions bounced back soon after conceding the goal. Harry Kane's side started to keep more ball possession and produced more chances after the Simons' goal.

Harry Kane delivered for England after he scored the equaliser in the 18th minute. Kane placed the ball towards the left side of the box, and even though the Dutch goalkeeper jumped on the right side, he had no chance to save the shot.

England tried to slow down the game after levelling the scoreline and played more passes.

The Three Lions were playing small passes to break the Dutch defence and came close in the 22nd minute but Dumfries made a goal-line save to keep the scoreline 1-1. Foden weaved his way through multiple Dutch players and came in a one-on-one position with the Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, Foden rolled the ball into the goal but Dumfries cleared it off the line.

It was a positive start for the Three Lions after they dominated the game by creating more chances. Till the 25 minutes of the game, Gareth Southgate's men produced four shots on goal and kept a ball possession of 65.8 per cent.

In the 34th minute, Netherlands made an interesting change as Memphis Depay subbed off and Joey Veerman came in his place.

English attacker Phil Foden was having his best game of the tournament. He came close to scoring again in the 38th minute when the youngster placed a fiery left-footed shot on the left side of the box but the Dutch goalie saved it.

The first half ended with the scoreline 1-1. After Simon's goal, the Three Lions bounced back and dominated the game.

Both sides made tactical changes after the start of the second half. Donyell Malen was subbed off for the Dutch side and Wouth Weghorst came in his place. On the other hand, Luke Shaw replaced Kieran Trippier for the Three Lions.

Jordan Pickford made a point-blank save in the 64th minute after Van Dijk struck from a Dutch corner on the right side.

Bukayo Saka arrived unmarked inside the Dutch box and quickly fired it towards the goal, however, the attempt went in vain as the youngster was offside when Kyle Walker passed it to him.

20 minutes before the end of the second half, first half's star players Harry Kane and Phil Foden were taken off the field and Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer.

The second half was comparatively different for the Netherlands as the Dutch side created more chances in the last 45 minutes.

Ollie Watkins scored the winning goal in the dying moments of the match in the added minutes. Watkins turned well in the right side of the Dutch box after receiving the ball from Cole Palmer and placed a shot towards the goal from an acute angle, which was impossible for the Netherlands goalkeeper to save it.

Watkins' late goal helped England to confirm their place in the final match of the EURO 2024. The Three Lions beat the Netherlands 2-1 in Dortmund.

England confirmed their spot in the final of the marquee tournament for the second consecutive time. Last time in EURO 2020, England faced Italy in the final game but failed to get hold of the trophy after a heartbreaking defeat on penalties.