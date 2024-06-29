Euro Cup 2024 pre-QF: Germany vs Denmark live match (IST), live streaming

In the second pre-quarterfinal match of European Championship (Euro Cup 2024), Germany will host Denmark at BVB Stadion Dortmund at 12:30 PM, according to Indian Standard Time on June 30. Germany will have to make changes in defense for the game as it tries to carry the host-nation buzz deeper into the knockout stages





ALSO READ: Euro Cup 2024 pre-QF: Italy vs Switzerland live match (IST), live streaming This is the only game in the round of 16 that features two unbeaten teams. Germany finished top of Group A with wins over Scotland and Hungary and a draw with Switzerland. Denmark drew all of its games against Slovenia, England and Serbia.

Germany was eliminated by eventual runner-up England in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 and hasn't won a knockout game at a major tournament since Euro 2016.

Denmark went all the way to the semifinals at Euro 2020 before losing to England, its biggest success since winning the European title in 1992.

Three games into its Euro 2024 campaign, the German team hasn't yet ignited quite the same kind of patriotic fervor that it had at the 2006 World Cup. Flags have been popping up across the country and crowds in the stadiums are vocal, though, so a win over Denmark for a quarterfinal spot could build momentum.

Germany vs Denmark Head-to-head

Matches: 28

Germany Won: 15

Denmark Won: 5

Drawn: 8

Germany vs Denmark probable starting XI 1Manuel Neuer 1Kasper Schmeichel 15Nico Schlotterbeck 18 Alexander Bah 3David Raum 3Jannik Vestergaard 2Antonio Ruediger 2Joachim Andersen 6Joshua Kimmich 6Andreas Christensen 23Robert Andrich 5 Joakim Maehle 21Ilkay Gundogan 15Christian Noergaard 19Leroy Sane 23Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg 8Toni Kroos 19Jonas Wind 10Jamal Musiala 10Christian Eriksen 9 Niclas Fuellkrug 9Rasmus Hoejlund

Key stats ahead of Germany vs Denmark match

Germany will have to rethink the center of defense following a one-game suspension for Jonathan Tah and a hamstring injury for Antonio Rdiger. Nico Schlotterbeck is set to replace Tah, while Waldemar Anton could make his first Euro 2024 appearance if Rdiger can't play.

Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand no relation to coach Kasper Hjulmand is suspended after picking up two yellow cards. Thomas Delaney could replace him.

With six days between its last group game and the clash with Denmark, Germany had the benefit of extra rest. Coach Julian Nagelsmann gave his players a day off with their families Tuesday. Denmark was playing that day and had two days fewer to rest.

By the numbers Kai Havertz is on course to make his 50th appearance for Germany. He has started all of Germany's games so far at Euro 2024. Teammate Joshua Kimmich can play his 90th international game.

Striker Niclas Fllkrug has scored 13 goals in 19 games for Germany and, being a Borussia Dortmund player, should get an especially warm reception from the Dortmund crowd.

Denmark hasn't beaten Germany since 2007, but three of their last four games have been draws. The most recent was 1-1 in a Euro 2020 warmup.

Euro Cup 2024: Germany vs Denmark live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Germany vs Denmark match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Germany vs Denmark football match will take place on June 30 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Germany vs Denmark match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Germany vs Denmark football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 30.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Germany vs Denmark Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Germany vs Denmark match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Germany vs Denmark match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Germany vs Denmark match in India.