Euro Cup 2024 pre-QF: Italy vs Switzerland live match (IST), live streaming

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Italy vs Switzerland match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary from 9:30 PM IST today.

Italy vs Switzerland Euro Cup 2024 live match time today and live score updates
The pre-quarterfinal round of European Champioships to today with defending champions Italy playing against Switzerland.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 5:15 PM IST
In the first pre-quarterfinal match of European Championship (Euro Cup 2024), defending champions Italy will lock horns with Switzerland Olympia Stadium at 9:30 PM, according to Indian Standard Time today.

Switzerland hasn't beaten Italy for 31 years and has only eight wins from their previous 61 meetings. But the Swiss are unbeaten so far this year and their only loss in 2023 came in the last game of qualifying.

Italy has fond memories of playing at Berlin's Olympiastadion after beating France on penalties in the 2006 World Cup final in its last game in the stadium, where it also defeated Austria 2-1 in the final of the 1936 Olympic Games.

So far, Euro 2024 has been a difficult experience for the Azzuri, conceding after just 23 seconds in its opening 2-1 win over Albania, then being thoroughly outclassed in a 1-0 defeat to Spain, before it needed a last-second strike from Italy substitute Mattia Zaccagni to salvage a 1-1 draw against Croatia to finish runner-up in Group B.

Switzerland opened with a 3-1 win over Hungary before 1-1 draws against Scotland and host nation Germany.

Italy vs Switzerland Head-to-head
 
  • Matches: 60
  • Italy Won: 29
  • Switzerland Won: 7
  • Drawn: 24
Key stats ahead of Italy vs Switzerland match

  • Switzerland failed to progress beyond the group stage in its first three European Championship appearances, but it has since reached the knockout stage in each of it last three tournaments.
  • Italy has always scored in its previous six matches at the Olympiastadion.
  • Switzerland has won only one of its four penalty shootouts at a World Cup or Euros, while Italy became the first team to win more than one at the same European Championship in the last edition. Italy defeated 3-2 England on penalties to win Euro 2020.
     
Euro Cup 2024: Round of 16 match, Switzerland vs Italy probable starting XI
1Yann Sommer 1Gianluigi Donnarumma
22Fabian Schaer 4Alessandro Buongiorno
5Manuel Akanji 23Alessandro Bastoni
13Ricardo Rodriguez 13Matteo Darmian
20Michel Aebischer 8Jorginho
2Leonidas Stergiou 18Nicolo Barella
8Remo Freuler 16Bryan Cristante
10Granit Xhaka 2Giovanni Di Lorenzo
19Dan Ndoye 3Federico Dimarco
17Ruben Vargas 9Gianluca Scamacca
7Breel Embolo 14Federico Chiesa


Euro Cup 2024: Italy vs Switzerland live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast


When will the Italy vs Switzerland match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Italy vs Switzerland football match will take place on June 29 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Italy vs Switzerland match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Italy vs Switzerland football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on June 29.


Which TV Channels will live telecast the Italy vs Switzerland Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Italy vs Switzerland match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Italy vs Switzerland match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Italy vs Switzerland match in India.

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

