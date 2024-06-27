Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 full schedule, live match time, telecast details

The Uefa European Championships 2024 commonly known as the Euro 2024 will head into the next stage from June 29 onwards. The group stages are over and 16 out of the initial 24 teams that took part in the first stage, have made it to the Round of 16, which is the competition's knockout phase.

The knockout phase will start with the defending champions Itlay and Switzerland meeting at the Olympiastadion, Berlin in Germany, which is the host of the tournament.

Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 full schedule

Date Match Kick-off Time (CET/Local time) Kick-off Time (IST) Venue 29th June 2024 Switzerland vs Italy 18:00:00 21:30:00 Berlin 29th June 2024 Germany vs Denmark 21:00:00 12:30 AM (June 30) Dortmund 30th June 2024 England vs Slovakia 18:00:00 21:30:00 Gelsenkirchen 30th June 2024 Spain vs Georgia 21:00:00 12:30 AM (July 1) Cologne 1st July 2024 France vs Belgium 18:00:00 21:30:00 Dusseldorf 1st July 2024 Portugal vs Slovenia 21:00:00 12:30 AM (July 2) Frankfurt 2nd July 2024 Romania vs Netherlands 18:00:00 21:30:00 Munich 2nd July 2024 Austria vs Turkiye 21:00:00 12:30 AM (July 3) Leipzig

Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 Live Streaming and Telecast details

When will the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 matches begin?

The Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 matches will begin on Saturday, June 29 according to the IST.

Which teams have qualified for the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16?

Italy, Switzerland, Germany, England, Georgia, Portugal, Belgium, Turkiye, The Netherlands, France, Austria, Spain, Slovakia, Denmark and Slovenia have qualified for the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16.

Which TV channel will telecast the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 matches in India?

Sony Sports Network Television will telecast the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 matches in India.

Where can people livestream the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 matches in India?

People in India can livestream the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 matches on the Sony LIV app and website.