Euro Cup 2024 Quarterfinals full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

The Quarterfinal fixtures of the European Championships (Euro Cup 2024) have been finalised. France vs Portugal and Germany vs Spain matches will be a much-awaited contest for the football fans.

The schedule for the 4th quarterfinal match will be decided after the Austria vs Turkiye pre-quarterfinal match, which starts at 12:30 AM IST.

Teams in the Quarterfinals of Euro Cup 2024

Spain

Germany

Portugal

France

England

Switzerland

The winner of the Netherlands vs Romania match

The winner of the Austria vs Turkey (Turkiye) match

Format of Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinals

The winner of the four quarterfinal matches will qualify for the semifinal. If the winner in the quarterfinal is not decided in the regular 90 minutes then the play will spill into the extra time. If the winner is not chosen in the extra time, then the winner of the penalty shootout will unveil the semifinalist.

Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinal matches

Euro Cup 2024 Quarterfinal dates, timings and venues Matches Teams Day and Date Time Venue 1st Quarterfinal Spain vs Germany Friday and 5th July 9:30 PM IST Stuttgart Arena 2nd Quarterfinal Portugal vs France Saturday and 6th July 12:30 AM IST Volksparkstadium 3rd Quarterfinal England vs Switzerland Saturday and 6th July 9:30 PM IST Duesseldorf Arena 4th Quarterfinal TBD Sunday and 7th July 12:30 AM IST Olympiastadium



Euro Cup 2024 Quarterfinals key dates, live match time (IST), live streaming and telecast

When will the quarterfinal round of Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The quarterfinal round of the Uefa European Championship will begin on July 5, 2024.

At what time Spain vs Germany quarterfinal match will begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

In the Euro Cup 2024, the Spain vs Germany quarterfinal match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on July 5.

At what time will the Portugal vs France quarterfinal match begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

In the Euro Cup 2024, the France vs Portugal quarterfinal match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on July 6.

At what time will the England vs Switzerland quarterfinal match begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

In the Euro Cup 2024, the England vs Switzerland quarterfinal match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on July 6.

At what time will the 4th quarterfinal match begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

In the Euro Cup 2024, the 4th quarterfinal match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on July 7.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Quarterfinal matches of Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast Quarterfinal matches in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of Quarterfinal matches at Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the Quarterfinal matches in India.