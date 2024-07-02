Euro Cup 2024 Quarterfinals full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

The winner of the Austria vs Turkey (Turkiye) match
Format of Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinals
The winner of the four quarterfinal matches will qualify for the semifinal. If the winner in the quarterfinal is not decided in the regular 90 minutes then the play will spill into the extra time. If the winner is not chosen in the extra time, then the winner of the penalty shootout will unveil the semifinalist.
Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinal matches
Euro Cup 2024 Quarterfinal dates, timings and venues
Matches
Teams
Day and Date
Time
Venue
1st Quarterfinal
Spain vs Germany
Friday and 5th July
9:30 PM IST
Stuttgart Arena
2nd Quarterfinal
Portugal vs France
Saturday and 6th July
12:30 AM IST
Volksparkstadium
3rd Quarterfinal
England vs Switzerland
Saturday and 6th July
9:30 PM IST
Duesseldorf Arena
4th Quarterfinal
TBD
Sunday and 7th July
12:30 AM IST
Olympiastadium
Euro Cup 2024 Quarterfinals key dates, live match time (IST), live streaming and telecast
When will the quarterfinal round of Euro Cup 2024 take place?
The quarterfinal round of the Uefa European Championship will begin on July 5, 2024.