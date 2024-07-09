Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Euro Cup 2024 semifinal: Spain vs France live match time (IST), streaming

The Spain vs France semifinal match will begin at 12:30 AM IST tonight. Check ESP vs FRA head-to-head, key match facts here

Euro Cup 2024 semifinal: France vs Spain live match today
Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Spain vs France match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 3:45 PM IST
In the first semifinal of the European Championship (Euro Cup 2024), Spain will lock horns with France at Fussball Arena in Munich at 12:30 AM IST tonight. The Spain vs France semifinal match is being played between the two teams who have opposite fortunes in finding the back of the net. Spain is one of the highest-scoring teams at Euro Cup 2024 while France is one of the lowest as their star forward Kylian Mbappe failed to light up the competition since he donned the mask.

Key match facts ahead of Spain vs France semifinal in Euro Cup 2024 today

  • None of the France players has scored from open play at Euro Cup 2024. Didier Deschamps' side has only scored through two own goals and a penalty from Mbappe. Spain has netted 11 times.
  • Mbappe, who will be facing several of his new Real Madrid teammates, will again be wearing a protective mask after sustaining a broken nose in France's group opener against Austria.
  • Spain, which is chasing a record fourth European Championship title, has been perfect in Germany. It was the only team to win all its group stage matches, while France could only muster draws against Poland and the Netherlands after a narrow win over Austria.

Spain vs France head-to-head

  • Total matches played: 36
  • Spain won: 16
  • France won: 13
  • Drawn: 7
Form guide of France and Spain in their last five matches

  • Spain: W-W-W-W-W
  • France: D-W-D-D-W
FIFA ranking:

Spain (8)
France (2)

Key match facts ahead of France vs Spain semifinal

  • This is Spain's sixth Euro Cup semifinal. It has only once failed to advance to the trophy match, losing on penalties to eventual champion Italy at Euro 2020.
  • In the European Championships, France has reached the semifinals on five previous occasions, winning three.
  • France has reached the final in three of last four major tournaments, losing 1-0 after extra time to Portugal at Euro 2016 and to Argentina on penalties in the 2022 World Cup, but beating Croatia to claim its second world title in 2018.

Spain vs France possible starting line-ups:

Spain starting XI: Unai Simon: Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Morata, Williams
Suspended: Carvajal, Le Normand

France starting XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Euro Cup 2024 semifinal: Spain vs France live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast


When will the Spain vs France semifinal match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Spain vs France football match will take place on July 10 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Spain vs France match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Spain vs France football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on July 10, according to Indian Standard Time. The ESP vs FRA live match will begin at 9 PM local time (Germany).

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Spain vs France Euro Cup 2024 semifinal match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Spain vs France match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Spain vs France match in the Euro Cup 2024 semifinal in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the Spain vs France semifinal match in India.

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

