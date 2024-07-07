Euro Cup 2024 semifinals full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

The Semifinal fixtures of the European Championships (Euro Cup 2024) have been finalised. The defending champions Italy are out, but the runners-up England have managed to reach the last four and would be looking to go one better this time around. But they have to face the Netherlands and then if they win, the winner of the other semi-final between Spain and France to reach their dream of 'it's coming home'.
The winner of the four Semifinal matches will qualify for the final. If the winner in the Semifinal is not decided in the regular 90 minutes then the play will spill into the extra time. If the winner is not chosen in the extra time, then the winner of the penalty shootout will unveil the finalist.
Euro Cup 2024 Semifinal matches
Euro Cup 2024 Semi-Final dates, timings and venues
Matches
Teams
Day and Date
Time
Venue
1st Semi-Final
Spain vs France
Thursday and 11th July
12:30 AM IST
Allianz Arena
2nd Semi-Final
Netherlands vs England
Saturday and 12th July
12:30 AM IST
Signal Iduna Park
Euro Cup 2024 Semifinals key dates, live match time (IST), live streaming and telecast
When will the Semifinal round of Euro Cup 2024 take place?
The Semifinal round of the Uefa European Championship will begin on July 11, 2024, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).
At what time will the Spain vs France Semifinal match begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?