Mbappe due for tests on his broken nose as France gets 'positive' news

Kylian Mbappe was due to have tests on his broken nose on Wednesday as France tried to assess what part he could play in the European Championship.

The World Cup winner sustained the injury during his team's 1-0 win against Austria on Monday and will have to wear a face mask if he plays on at the tournament.

There will be more tests tomorrow to see how things are developing. Obviously it was a big collision," France coach Didier Deschamps said Tuesday. "The medical staff have done what they needed to reduce it as much as possible. This morning he was a bit better, so we will see that and we will follow it closely each day.

France plays the Netherlands in its second game of Euro 2024 on Friday. It was not known if Mbappe would be able to play after his face collided with the shoulder Austria's Kevin Danso as he attempted a header late in the Group D match at Dusseldorf Arena.

The French Football Federation said it had received positive news about Mbappe's chances of continuing at the tournament as he will not need immediate surgery. But it did not specify how long it would be before he is able to play again.

The news is rather reassuring so far as there are no operations planned for the immediate future. As for his participation in the rest of the tournament, it's a bit too early to give a timetable, federation president Philippe Diallo said.

Mbappe stayed on the ground after the aerial collision with Danso. His nose was badly swollen and blood poured, turning parts of his white jersey red.

Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz signaled for urgent medical assistance.

He was treated by team doctor Franck Le Gall and then went to Dusseldorf hospital.

They tried to reduce the aftermath of his fracture, for him to be able to stay in the tournament, Diallo said. We'll wait until the end of the day to see how things develop. But all in all, I'd say the information was pretty positive.

The federation said a mask would be made to allow Mbappe to consider resuming competition after a period devoted to treatment.

Mbappe's injury is a big deal for France, as the country's captain, its best player and one of the biggest stars of the tournament. It's a concern for Real Madrid, too, after he left Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent to join the Spanish club in the offseason.

Mbappe is widely regarded as the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in the world and led his country to the World Cup title in 2018 at the age of 19.

He became only the second player in history to score a hat trick in a World Cup final four years later in Qatar as France was runner-up to Messi's Argentina.

Champions League winner Madrid ended its years-long pursuit of Mbappe earlier this month and he will join its roster of superstars, which includes Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

France's priority will be to get him back on the field and leading its bid to win a record-equalling third Euros. Madrid will want him in peak condition for the start of the season and Mbappe already indicated this week that his new club did not want him to take part in the Paris Olympics, where the men's final is Aug. 9.

If Mbappe is to play on at the Euros, he will need to wear the type of protective face mask worn by Son Heung-min and Josko Gvardiol at the World Cup in 2022.

But the speed of his return will depend on the level of discomfort he feels.

A broken nose can take weeks to heal and the National Health Service in the U.K. says sport should be avoided for at least six weeks if there's a chance your face might be hit.

Mbappee returned to the team's training camp to join up with the rest of the squad and appeared to see the lighter side of his injury.

Any ideas for masks? he posted on X.