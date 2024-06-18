Kylian Mbappe suffered a facial injury and was replaced as France beat Austria 1-0 in its opening game of the European Championship.

The striker, involved in the first-half goal, clashed heads with Austria's Kevin Danso late in the Group D game at Dusseldorf Arena on Monday. He was in obvious pain as he lay curled on the grass, prompting Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz to signal for medical attention.

Mbappe received treatment and his shirt was covered with blood from what appeared to be a blow to his nose. He tried to play on but quickly fell to the ground, holding his face and prompting whistles and jeers from Austria's fans, who seemed to believe he was time-wasting as France held on for the win.

He was booked by referee Jesus Gil Manzano and replaced by Olivier Giroud.

France needed an own goal from Maximilian Wober in the 38th minute and handed Didier Deschamps his 100th victory as national team coach.

On a mixed day for Mbappe it was his moment of inspiration that led to the decisive goal. With a flash of close-ball control, he beat Phillipp Mwene in the box and crossed in search of a teammate. In Wober's desperation to cut out the danger, he inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net.

Mbappe was then guilty of a remarkable miss 10 minutes into the second half when failing to hit the target from close range with only the keeper to beat.

Bursting through on goal, he was too fast for Wober and had time to steady himself in the box before picking his spot. With France fans behind the goal just waiting for the net to bulge, Mbappe's shot instead curled past the post to the relief of the Austrians.