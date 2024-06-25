Euro Cup 2024 today match: FRA vs POL live match time, NED vs AUT streaming



In the last set of Group D matches of the Uefa European Championships commonly known as Euro Cup 2024, group topper Netherlands will be up against Austria, who are at the second third spot. Netherlands have already qualified for pre-quarterfinals of Euro Cup 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Netherlands have four points in two matches while Austria, who are at the third spot, have three points in two games

Netherlands vs Austria head-to-head

Matches played: 19

Netherlands won: 9

Austria won: 6

Drawn: 4

Euro Cup 2024: Netherlands vs Austria live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Netherlands vs Austria match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Netherlands vs Austria football match will take place on June 25.

At what time will the Netherlands vs Austria match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Netherlands vs Austria football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on June 25.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Netherlands vs Austria Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Netherlands vs Austria match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Netherlands vs Austria match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the Netherlands vs Austria match in India.

France vs Poland UEFA Euro Cup 2024 match

In the second match of Group D, France will take on Poland, who are languished at the bottom of the points table and can't qualify for pre-quarterfinals even if register a win. However, Lewandoski would look to end their campaign on a high.

France vs Poland head-to-head

Matches Played- 17

France win- 9

Poland win-3

Drawn-5

Euro Cup 2024: France vs Poland live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the France vs Poland match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The France vs Poland football match will take place on June 25.

At what time will the France vs Poland match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The France vs Poland football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on June 25.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the France vs Poland Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the France vs Poland match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the France vs Poland match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the France vs Poland match in India.