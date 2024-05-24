Injured Man United defender Maguire to miss FA Cup final vs Man City

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was ruled out of the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Thursday.

Maguire hasn't played since April 27 after a muscle injury in training and was always considered a doubt for Saturday's final at Wembley Stadium.

His absence also adds doubts over his availability for England after being named in Gareth Southgate's squad for the European Championship.

Better news for United was the availability of Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial who have recovered from injury.

United manager Erik ten Hag goes into the final needing a win to salvage United's season after finishing eighth in the Premier League and failing to qualify for Europe. Victory would see United secure a place in next season's Europa League.

Premier League champion City is aiming to become the first English team to win back-to-back league-FA Cup doubles.