FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Special transfer window and updated player rules

The highly anticipated FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will feature an expanded format with 32 elite clubs from across the globe, marking a historic step in the competition’s evolution. In preparation for this milestone event, FIFA has introduced special measures regarding player registration and transfers to ensure all clubs can compete on a level playing field.

Special Transfer Window: 1–10 June 2025

To support the unique structure of this year’s tournament, FIFA had approved an exceptional transfer window from June 1 to June 10, 2025. This temporary registration period applies to all 20 member associations whose clubs are participating in the tournament. During this window, clubs are allowed to sign and register new players exclusively for the FIFA Club World Cup.

This move is intended to overcome the challenges created by the varying domestic calendars and registration periods of clubs from different countries. By standardizing this brief window, FIFA ensures every team has the opportunity to field its most competitive lineup. Deadline for Final Squad Submission Participating clubs must submit their final squad lists by June 10, 2025. This deadline ensures that all new player registrations, including those made during the special window, are finalized ahead of the tournament's start. The goal is to allow clubs flexibility while maintaining organizational consistency across all participating nations.

In addition to the special window, FIFA has also allowed a restricted in-competition registration period from June 27 to July 3, 2025. During this time, clubs can replace or add players under specific conditions. One key requirement is that the club's national transfer window must still be open. This provision helps accommodate situations where player contracts expire during the tournament or unforeseen circumstances arise. Loan and Registration Rules While these temporary windows offer more flexibility, FIFA's standard loan and registration regulations still apply. Clubs must adhere to the rules outlined in the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP). For example: