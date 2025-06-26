Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Juventus vs Manchester City live time, streaming

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Juventus vs Manchester City live time, streaming

City have made light work of their group so far, brushing aside Wydad AC and Al Ain with ease.

Juventus vs Man City
Juventus vs Man City
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Manchester City have already sealed a place in the Round of 16 at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, but their final group stage fixture against Juventus on Thursday will determine who finishes top of Group G.
 
Both teams come into the clash with maximum points after dominating their earlier matches against Al Ain and Wydad Casablanca. Juventus currently sit at the summit due to having scored more goals, despite being level with City on both points (6) and goal difference (+8). That sets up a decisive showdown in Orlando, where the winner will claim top spot. A draw, however, will see Juventus retain their lead in the group.
 
City have made light work of their group so far, brushing aside Wydad AC and Al Ain with ease. They've scored eight goals without conceding, hinting at a return to the kind of dominant performances that have become their trademark. But Juventus will pose a far greater threat at the Camping World Stadium.
 
The Italian giants have been equally impressive and carry a psychological edge into this encounter. Juventus are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Manchester City, including a 2–0 win in the Champions League last season. Their form and familiarity with facing top-level opposition could give them an edge in what promises to be a tightly contested fixture. 
 
Juventus team news
 
Igor Tudor has stuck with an unchanged starting XI for Juventus' last two outings and may continue with his favored lineup against Manchester City. However, Manuel Locatelli is back from an ankle injury and will be pushing for a spot in the starting eleven.
 
Juventus have looked sharp in attack during the tournament and are hoping to be the first team to breach Man City’s defense. Randal Kolo Muani has performed well as the lead striker, while rising star Kenan Yıldız has caught attention with three goals in two appearances.
 
Manchester City team news
 
Manchester City have used two notably different starting XIs so far in the Club World Cup, but they’re expected to deploy their strongest lineup for the clash against Juventus. Rico Lewis is unavailable due to suspension, and Claudio Echeverri remains a fitness concern, yet Pep Guardiola still has plenty of depth to choose from.
 
Tijjani Reijnders, a summer arrival, is likely to return to the starting 11, though the inclusion of Rayan Aït-Nouri and Rayan Cherki remains uncertain. Ederson, Rúben Dias, Omar Marmoush, and Phil Foden are also in contention to be recalled to the starting side.
 
Rodri, who is still regaining full fitness after recovering from an ACL injury, may once again feature off the bench to build up his match sharpness.
 
Juventus vs Manchester City starting 11 (probable)
 
Juventus starting 11: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Savona, Kelly; Costa, McKennie, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceição, Kolo Muani, Yıldız.
 
Manchester City starting 11: Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Aké, Gvardiol; González, Reijnders; Savinho, Foden, Marmoush; Haaland. 
 
FIFA Club World Cup: Juventus vs Manchester City live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City be played?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City will be played on June 27 (according to IST).
 
What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City begin on June 26?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City will take place at Camping World Stadium, USA.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City will not be available on TV in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City be available in India?
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup clash between Juventus and Manchester City will be streamed for free on DAZN’s website and app, both in India and globally.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fluminense advances at Club World Cup after 0-0 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns

Inter Milan advances at Club World Cup with easy 2-0 win over River Plate

FIFA CWC: Monterrey advances to knockout rounds with 4-0 victory over Urawa

When and where to watch FIFA Club World Cup online in India for free?

Lionel Messi's salary: How one man's pay outpaces entire MLS teams?

Topics :Football NewsManchester City

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story