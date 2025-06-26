FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Juventus vs Manchester City live time, streaming

Manchester City have already sealed a place in the Round of 16 at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, but their final group stage fixture against Juventus on Thursday will determine who finishes top of Group G.

Both teams come into the clash with maximum points after dominating their earlier matches against Al Ain and Wydad Casablanca. Juventus currently sit at the summit due to having scored more goals, despite being level with City on both points (6) and goal difference (+8). That sets up a decisive showdown in Orlando, where the winner will claim top spot. A draw, however, will see Juventus retain their lead in the group.

City have made light work of their group so far, brushing aside Wydad AC and Al Ain with ease. They've scored eight goals without conceding, hinting at a return to the kind of dominant performances that have become their trademark. But Juventus will pose a far greater threat at the Camping World Stadium. ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Here's how Brazilian clubs broke Euro dominance The Italian giants have been equally impressive and carry a psychological edge into this encounter. Juventus are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Manchester City, including a 2–0 win in the Champions League last season. Their form and familiarity with facing top-level opposition could give them an edge in what promises to be a tightly contested fixture.

Juventus team news Igor Tudor has stuck with an unchanged starting XI for Juventus' last two outings and may continue with his favored lineup against Manchester City. However, Manuel Locatelli is back from an ankle injury and will be pushing for a spot in the starting eleven. Juventus have looked sharp in attack during the tournament and are hoping to be the first team to breach Man City’s defense. Randal Kolo Muani has performed well as the lead striker, while rising star Kenan Yıldız has caught attention with three goals in two appearances. Manchester City team news

Manchester City have used two notably different starting XIs so far in the Club World Cup, but they’re expected to deploy their strongest lineup for the clash against Juventus. Rico Lewis is unavailable due to suspension, and Claudio Echeverri remains a fitness concern, yet Pep Guardiola still has plenty of depth to choose from. Tijjani Reijnders, a summer arrival, is likely to return to the starting 11, though the inclusion of Rayan Aït-Nouri and Rayan Cherki remains uncertain. Ederson, Rúben Dias, Omar Marmoush, and Phil Foden are also in contention to be recalled to the starting side. Rodri, who is still regaining full fitness after recovering from an ACL injury, may once again feature off the bench to build up his match sharpness.

Juventus vs Manchester City starting 11 (probable) Juventus starting 11: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Savona, Kelly; Costa, McKennie, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceição, Kolo Muani, Yıldız. Manchester City starting 11: Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Aké, Gvardiol; González, Reijnders; Savinho, Foden, Marmoush; Haaland. ALSO READ: Lyon out of Ligue 1! Financial woes send 7-time champions to second tier FIFA Club World Cup: Juventus vs Manchester City live telecast and streaming details When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City be played? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City will be played on June 27 (according to IST).

What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City begin on June 26? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City will take place at Camping World Stadium, USA. Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City be available in India? The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus and Manchester City will not be available on TV in India.