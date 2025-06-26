FIFA Club World Cup 2025: RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid live time, streaming

With Group H leadership at stake, RB Salzburg and Real Madrid are preparing for a crucial showdown in their final group stage fixture of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid, now showing signs of form under Xabi Alonso, head into the match after a 3–1 win over Pachuca. Despite going down to 10 men early, the Spanish side displayed resilience and secured all three points in Charlotte.

RB Salzburg, on the other hand, were left frustrated in their previous outing against Simone Inzaghi’s Al Hilal. The Austrian side fired 13 shots at goalkeeper Bono but failed to break the deadlock, settling for a 0–0 draw. They’ll be looking to improve their attacking display in Philadelphia, especially after being humbled by Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo extends Al Nassr contract with €550K a day mega deal Both teams are level on four points ahead of the clash at Lincoln Financial Field. A win would guarantee the group’s top spot for the victor, while a loss could spell elimination, depending on the result of the Al Hilal vs Pachuca match. RB Salzburg team news Salzburg were dealt another injury setback ahead of their goalless draw with Al Hilal on Sunday, as Takumu Kawamura picked up a knee injury during training. The midfielder is now expected to miss the rest of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Kawamura adds to Salzburg's growing list of absentees, which already includes Alexander Schlager, Moussa Yeo, Nicolás Capaldo, and Karim Konaté. Konaté, who has been recovering from an ACL tear sustained in November, is still not fit to return to action. Following a disappointing attacking display against Al Hilal, Salzburg will rely heavily on Karim Onisiwo and Edmund Baidoo to step up and lead the frontline if they hope to challenge Real Madrid. Real Madrid team news Kylian Mbappé missed Real Madrid’s first two matches at the Club World Cup due to a bout of gastroenteritis. The French forward was briefly hospitalized for treatment but has since resumed training. However, he was left out of Xabi Alonso’s squad for the upcoming fixture and is not expected to return until the knockout rounds.

Raúl Asencio will miss the next game due to suspension following his red card in the seventh minute of Madrid’s win over Pachuca. On a positive note, Antonio Rüdiger has recovered from injury and may line up alongside Dean Huijsen in defense. Aurélien Tchouaméni is another option if Alonso decides to manage Rüdiger’s workload. Real Madrid still have several key players unavailable, including Endrick, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Éder Militão, and Dani Carvajal. RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid starting 11 (probable) RB Salzburg starting 11: Zawieschitzky; Lainer, Gadou, Rasmussen, Krätzig; Nene, Bidstrup, Diabate, Gloukh; Baidoo, Onisiwo

Real Madrid starting 11: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Tchouaméni, Huijsen, F. García; Valverde; Güler, Bellingham; Rodrygo, G. García, Vinícius Júnior ALSO READ: No excuses: Brazil's best outclass Europe in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Tchouaméni, Huijsen, F. García; Valverde; Güler, Bellingham; Rodrygo, G. García, Vinícius Júnior FIFA Club World Cup: RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid live telecast and streaming details When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between RB Salzburg and Real Madrid be played? The FIFA Club World Cup match between RB Salzburg and Real Madrid will be played on June 27 (according to IST). What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between RB Salzburg and Real Madrid begin on June 27?

The FIFA Club World Cup match between RB Salzburg and Real Madrid will kick off at 6:30 AM IST. What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between RB Salzburg and Real Madrid? The FIFA Club World Cup match between RB Salzburg and Real Madrid will take place at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium, USA. Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between RB Salzburg and Real Madrid be available in India? The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between RB Salzburg and Real Madrid will not be available on TV in India.